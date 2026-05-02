Harvard scientist convicted of lying about China ties rebuilds brain-tech lab in China

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Dr. Charles Lieber, a former Harvard scientist convicted in 2021 of concealing his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program, has since rebuilt his brain-computer interface lab in Shenzhen, China, according to Reuters.

Convicted of six counts related to lying about a contract he held with Wuhan University of Technology, Lieber served two days in prison and six months on house arrest for his crimes.

Just over three years after that conviction, Reuters reported, Lieber fled for China, where he became the head of the nation's burgeoning program to connect human brains to computers.

Lieber, considered one of the world's authorities on nanotechnology, is now head of China's Institute for Brain Research, Advanced Interfaces and Neurotechnologies, or i-BRAIN.

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"I arrived on April 28, 2025, with a dream and not much more, maybe a couple bags of clothes," Lieber said during a Shenzhen government news conference in December. "Personally, my own goals are to make Shenzhen a world leader."

His defection marks the confluence of a number of emergent trends. While his original conviction highlighted the United States' ongoing efforts to mitigate Chinese technology theft, some experts argue his defection serves as proof those efforts have not succeeded.

"China has weaponized against us our own openness and our own efforts for innovation," Glenn Gerstell, an advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and former general counsel for the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), told Reuters. "They’ve flipped that and turned it around against us, and they’re ​taking advantage of it."

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The move also showcases the import China places on developing cutting-edge technologies. Lieber's original contract with Wuhan University of Technology paid him $50,000 a month and over $150,000 in living expenses. His new lab likely cost the Chinese government a great deal more than that.

Lieber reportedly has access to a wide suite of tools and resources to continue developing computer-brain interfaces, including machinery to fabricate coveted semiconductor chips and a large primate lab.

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Computer-brain interfaces have shown promise in treating neurological disorders but also have potential military applications.

Fox News Digital contacted Harvard University and i-BRAIN for additional comment but did not immediately receive a response.