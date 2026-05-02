Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

US protests

‘86 47’ slogan tied to James Comey resurfaces at May Day protests across US

Photos captured at demonstrations showed several people holding signs with numbers linked to indicted former FBI director

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
close
May Day activists push left-wing agenda Video

May Day activists push left-wing agenda

'Saturday in America' host Kayleigh McEnany discusses May Day protests across the nation, where left-wing activists pushed a pro-socialist agenda.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "86 47" slogan made infamous by former FBI Director James Comey was seen on signs at multiple May Day protests.

Photos captured by Fox News Digital in New York City and Los Angeles showed several demonstrators holding signs with the numbers "86 47," including one with the message, "86 the whole regime." 

Comey was indicted this week for a second time by the Justice Department, with charges appearing to be related to his May 2025 Instagram photo of an "86 47" shell formation on a beach. 

In the slang often used in the service industry, to "86" something means to eject, cancel or get rid of it. And President Donald Trump is the 47th president.

JAMES COMEY INDICTED AGAIN IN NEW JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

Person holds sign with '86 47' message on it

An activist carries a sign with "86 47" written on it during a May Day march in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Fox News Digital)

Comey is charged with "knowingly and willfully making a threat to take the life of, or inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States and knowingly and willfully transmitting a communication in interstate and foreign commerce that contained a threat to kill President Donald Trump," according to the indictment. 

Both charges, released Tuesday by the DOJ, carry up to 10 years in prison. The move follows a wave of criticism from Republicans and Trump administration officials who viewed Comey's post as a veiled threat. 

May Day protest signs in NYC

Activists participate in a May Day march in New York City, Friday, May 1, 2026. (Fox News Digital)

May Day Strong, which was the main organizer of Friday's demonstrations, described them as "workers, students, and families" rallying, marching and taking action "across the country to demand a nation that puts workers over billionaires, with many refusing business as usual through No School. No Work. No Shopping."

MAY DAY DEMONSTRATIONS DRAW THOUSANDS ACROSS THE US

Protester holds '86 47' sign during May Day demonstration in Los Angeles, California

An activist carries a sign with "86 47" written on it at the May Day march in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, May 1, 2026. (LB for Fox News Digital)

May Day’s roots trace back to the 19th century, when Marxists, socialists and labor unions called for a day of strikes in Paris and later became a national holiday in the Soviet Union after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. 

While May Day began as an effort to protect worker rights, the big-money political operations of labor unions today give the protest a partisan bias that is focused very much today on anti-Trump rhetoric, critics say. Approximately 600 groups with $2 billion in an active annual revenues were slated to host an estimated 6,000 events nationwide for pro-socialist May Day demonstrations on Friday, a Fox News Digital investigation found.

Comey’s May 2025 Instagram post showed the numbers "86 47" arranged in shells on a beach.

Man holds sign with slogan

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Cool shell formation on my beach walk…," Comey captioned the post. It was later deleted. 

Fox News’ David Spunt, Bill Mears and Jake Gibson, as well as Fox News Digital's Asra Nomani, Louis Casiano and Preston Mizell contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue