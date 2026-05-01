ICE lines up to boot illegal immigrant child sex predator after bogus asylum claim, early prison release

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants police in North Carolina to turn over an illegal immigrant from Romania who has been convicted of child sex crimes and faces deportation after a phony asylum case and early prison release.

Rebeca Fratila-Ilies is facing possible deportation after ICE said she was convicted of two counts of carnal knowledge of a child and statutory rape for abusing a middle-school boy.

She was serving a 10-year sentence inside a Staunton, Virginia prison up until her early release, ICE said.

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Fratila-Ilies was arrested in North Carolina on March 12, 2025, for a probation violation, according to ICE, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office notified ICE Charlotte that it had her in custody.

"ICE lodged an immigration detainer against Fratila-Ilies with Guilford County April 17, asking them not to release this child predator back into the community," ICE Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. "Fratila-Ilies is a lawful permanent resident, but she’s been convicted of sex crimes against a child, which means she’s amenable to removal. She’s currently in removal proceedings and ICE is standing by to deport her upon a Department of Justice immigration judge’s order."

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An ICE investigation uncovered that she was granted a green card in 2006 when she came into the United States as a child.

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ICE said that was granted after Fratila-Ilies' mother filed a fake asylum benefits case, though.

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An immigration judge ordered her to be deported back in 2017 after she was a no-show at her immigration hearing. She ultimately appealed, and was granted relief five years later.

She remains in jail in North Carolina while her probation violation case is pending, ICE said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

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