Four noncitizens charged with illegally voting in 2020, 2022 and 2024 federal elections in New Jersey

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Four noncitizens were charged with illegally voting in multiple federal elections and making false statements while applying for U.S. citizenship, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

According to criminal complaints filed in the District of New Jersey, each defendant allegedly cast ballots in at least one federal election, including the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

"Four individuals have been charged with illegally voting in federal elections and making false statements applying for U.S. citizenship," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X. "The individuals — all noncitizens — voted in elections including the 2020 Presidential election, 2022 midterms, and 2024 Presidential election cycles."

Prosecutors identified the defendants as David Neewilly, 73, of Atlantic County; Jacenth Beadle Exum, 70, of Bergen County; Idan Choresh, 43, of Monmouth County; and Abhinandan Vig, 33, of Monmouth County.

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They are accused of registering to vote in New Jersey while not U.S. citizens and falsely certifying their citizenship status on voter registration forms.

"This administration will not tolerate aliens who attempt to vote in our elections when they know they are not eligible," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. "As alleged, these green card holders lied in order to register to vote and then lied again to immigration authorities by falsely claiming never to have voted in a federal election."

Blanche added the Justice Department "will use every authority to protect the integrity of U.S. elections."

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According to prosecutors, the defendants later falsely stated on naturalization applications that they had never registered or voted in federal elections.

"As alleged, the defendants broke federal law by voting in elections they were not eligible to participate in, and then made false statements under oath to conceal that conduct," U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said in a statement. "Today’s charges reflect this Office’s commitment to protecting the integrity of our election system, and ensuring that those who attempt to circumvent both our voting laws and our naturalization process are held accountable."

Neewilly is charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and making false statements related to naturalization. He appeared April 22 before a U.S. magistrate judge in Camden.

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Choresh faces multiple charges, including voting by an alien in a federal election and unlawful procurement of citizenship. He appeared May 1 in Newark federal court.

Vig is charged with unlawful procurement of citizenship and appeared May 1 in Newark.

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Beadle Exum faces charges including making false statements related to naturalization and unlawful procurement of citizenship. She also appeared May 1 in Newark.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Justice Department and FBI for comment.