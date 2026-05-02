1 dead after car slams into lavish Portland social club, investigators uncover possible explosives

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A fiery overnight crash in Oregon at one of Portland’s most exclusive social clubs has left a person dead and triggered a major police investigation after authorities discovered possible explosives inside the vehicle.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded just before 2:50 a.m. local time Saturday to a report that a vehicle had crashed through the front entrance of the Multnomah Athletic Club and caught fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

After the fire was controlled, one person was found dead inside the car, officials said.

PPB's Explosive Disposal Unit responded after evidence of an explosive device was found in the vehicle.

The explosives unit is assisting with the investigation and assessing the scene.

The Portland FBI Office also responded to the scene, according to local outlet KATU.

Multiple nearby streets remain closed, and police asked the community to avoid the area.

In a Facebook post, the club said it would remain closed until further notice, calling the incident "serious."

"At this time, we do not have a timeline for reopening, but we're expecting a prolonged close," club leadership wrote in the post. "Our priority is ensuring the club is safe before welcoming our community back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.