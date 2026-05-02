Beloved crossing guard killed by alleged drunk driver while helping kids cross the street in Louisiana

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A beloved crossing guard was struck and killed by an allegedly impaired driver while helping children cross the street in her Louisiana parish Thursday, authorities said in an announcement.

Katy Wells, who had served the Livingston Parish community for over 40 years, died after being struck by 64-year-old driver Darren Goudeau, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

She was helping children cross the street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday when Goudeau, traveling north on Highway 16, struck and killed her, the sheriff's office said.

"What a tragic loss. She is such a well-known person in our community. So loved, so full of energy. She loved these kids, she loved what she is doing every single day. This is just a tragic incident," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a video on Facebook.

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Ard also revealed that Goudeau was charged with vehicular homicide and first-offense DWI. The first-offense DWI was later upgraded to a second-offense DWI when authorities discovered Goudeau had also received a DWI in 2022, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced.

Wells was adored by her local community. Years of social media posts from the Seventh Ward Elementary School where she worked highlighted her dedication to the community and were packed with glowing comments from residents.

"Ms Katy has a heart of gold and has been so helpful to me from the first year I started teaching at Seventh Ward way back in 1990! She even subbed for me back then after doing her traffic job! Thanks for all the laughs and friendship! She truly is one of a kind!" Gayla Jopling Johnson commented on a 2019 video.

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"Katy has been one of my main anchors for many years, especially since my husband passed away. My children and I love 'Ms. Katy,'" Kim Toothman Pickett also added.

While many in the community mourned, some called for action.

Courtney Hatcher, who lives across the street from the school, warned that cars travel way too fast on the highway in front of the elementary school.

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"We walk to school, so I’ve seen people fly through. They’ve almost hit us before because they’re not paying attention or they’re going too fast or whatever the case may be," Hatcher told WBRC.

She suggested the speed limit be reduced to at least 45 mph.

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"It very well could be me and my children because we do, we walk every day, and I’m so thankful that it wasn’t, but I’m so sorry for her and her family," she told the outlet.

Goudeau is being held on a $102,000 bond, a spokesperson for Livingston Parish Detention Center told Fox News Digital.