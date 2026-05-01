WATCH: Driver smirks in mugshot after allegedly hitting group of cyclists in caught-on-camera road rage

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An elderly man offered a smirk for his mugshot after being arrested in connection with a caught-on-camera hit-and-run of a cyclist group.

Jerry Wayne Ross, 72, faces charges for an alleged hit-and-run with his Honda Pilot, all caught on video, on April 23 in Cherokee County, Ga., according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The North Georgia Cycling Association was on its weekly Thursday night ride when the driver was accused of driving up on the group in a suspected road-rage incident.

One rider, identified as Richard Collins, the leader of the group, told Fox 5 Atlanta that the black SUV tailed the group and laid down the horn.

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"Just excessive," he told the outlet. "Didn’t let off the horn."

The incident was caught on camera as the black Honda Pilot struck the cyclists with his vehicle after honking at them.

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The group of cyclists, who fell following the clash, collided into the side of the SUV and fell onto the pavement.

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"I turned to my left to see it, at that moment, that vehicle was on my left leg," Collins said.

In the video, the vehicle is seen speeding away.

Collins said he sustained road rash on his shoulder, elbow and knee and was treated by paramedics who were called to the scene. He later visited an orthopedist who discovered a fracture of his lower spine.

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Cherokee County Sheriff's officials arrested Ross at a neighbor’s house nearby. Ross faces six charges, including hit-and-run, aggressive driving, and failing to maintain a safe distance from a bicycle.

"I just hope this experience will raise awareness to the rules of the road, for cyclists, and how drivers should allow for the 3 feet distance in safe passing," Collins said.

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In a statement, the North Georgia Cycling Association thanked law enforcement and emergency services for "their swift response and professionalism."

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"We encourage all road users to follow the rules of the road, stay alert, and respect one another. Sharing the road responsibly helps keep everyone safe," they said. "We also encourage everyone to treat one another with care, patience and kindness – on and off the road. Most importantly, we are thankful that those involved made it home safely to their loved ones."