Bryan Kohberger's mother called him 'my angel' and insisted police made a 'really, really bad mistake': book

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After a Pennsylvania State Police SWAT team stormed her home in the Poconos in December 2022, Maryann Kohberger told investigators she believed they'd made a "really, really bad mistake" and that her suspected murderer son was an "angel."

They had just arrested Bryan Kohberger, who was accused of stabbing four University of Idaho undergrads in Moscow, Idaho. Three were still asleep when they were attacked.

"He's my angel," Maryann Kohberger told three FBI agents, according to a partial transcript of her interview revealed in Christopher Whitcomb's new book, "Broken Plea."

She spoke with them voluntarily at the Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge Barracks in Blakeslee, about eight miles from the family home in Albrightsville. Police took Kohberger's parents there as they served a search warrant at the house.

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"My son would not do this," Maryann Kohberger insisted, in response to a question from FBI Special Agent Matthew Phillips. "I will stake my life on that. There’s a mistake, something is wrong somewhere. And that’s what I believe. And that’s what I know in my heart."

Special Agent Jessica Mahoney was also involved in the interview.

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"You say that he's uh, an angel. He's kind. He's your baby," she told Maryann Kohberger. "Does he have any anger issues ever?"

The book does not directly quote her response, but Whitcomb wrote that she denied her son had anger issues or had shown confrontational behavior. This appears to contradict allegations against him from fellow students at Washington State University, where he was a Ph.D. student in criminology who also worked as a teacher's aide.

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Mahoney asked if Kohberger had a girlfriend or boyfriends. His mother said he wasn't dating anyone at the time, and had only had "a couple" of prior girlfriends.

She admitted her son had few friends and said she was thankful that he'd overcome a past heroin addiction. However, she claimed he was "making friends" at WSU. She could only name one — described in the book only as an international student and one of his classmates in the criminology program.

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She also told the agents Kohberger's semester in Pullman, Washington, was the first time he'd lived alone. He had few hobbies, stayed up late and was organized when it came to work but not always tidying up his room, she told them.

"What’s going through my mind right now is that this is a really, really bad mistake, what’s going on, like what’s happening here," she told the agents.

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Phillips later warned her, "there is a lot of evidence" — enough probable cause to authorize the warrant served on her home that landed her son in handcuffs.

"This is a nightmare," she said at another point.

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Years later, she would sit in the front row as her son confessed to the murders of four innocent college students — Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

There is no known motive in the case after he took a plea deal to avoid the risk of the potential death penalty at trial.

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He is serving four consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, one for each of the murders, plus another 10 years for breaking into the home.

Pennsylvania authorities previously declined to divulge the full interview transcript and other records requested by Fox News Digital surrounding Kohberger's arrest, citing an exemption under state law.

Attempts to reach Kohberger's parents were unsuccessful.