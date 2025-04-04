Illegal immigrant charged after Virginia man found stabbed to death in stranger's home: ICE

A Salvadoran illegal immigrant has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing a Virginia man to death in a stranger's home on March 27, according to local reports and authorities.

Jose Velasquez-Martinez, 27, is charged with malicious wounding and murder in connection with 29-year-old Brandon Probst's death in Warrenton, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 DC that Velasquez-Martinez "is an illegally present Salvadoran national."

"He illegally entered the United States on an unknown date in 2011, at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official," the spokesperson told the outlet.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that its Criminal Investigations Division "has been working around the clock since the suspicious death that occurred east of Linden, Virginia, during the night of March 27, 2025."

That evening, at around 9:50, a woman returned to her home in Warrenton "to discover a stranger inside and injured with what appeared to be traumatic lacerations," the agency stated in the release.

Court documents obtained by FOX 5 say the two men got into an altercation outside the woman's home, and Velasquez-Martinez allegedly stabbed Probst in the neck. Probst then entered the woman's home, where she eventually found him and called 911.

The woman and Probst did not know each other, according to the outlet.

Probst later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Detectives' investigation ultimately led them to Augusta County, where they arrested Velasquez-Martinez on March 31 in a Front Royal hotel room.

Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls is "appreciative of the hard work demonstrated by our detectives and the collaboration with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Smith," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 540-422-8650.