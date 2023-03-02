Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Michigan morgue employee broke into dead people's homes: police

The Michigan suspect and an accomplice allegedly told police they owned a house cleaning business called 'No Evidence'

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Alex Murdaugh defense ‘doesn’t make any sense’: Mercedes Colwin Video

Alex Murdaugh defense ‘doesn’t make any sense’: Mercedes Colwin

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin and criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh say the prosecutors did not do enough to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Murdaugh committed the murders of his wife and son.

A Michigan morgue employee used his position to burglarize a home belonging to a recently deceased person, police said.

Police in Huron Township were called to a home for a reported break-in on Feb. 15 and arrested two men – Carnell Franklin-Smith and Benjamin Pearce -- both from Detroit, FOX Detroit reported. 

The responding officers knew the items the pair were caught with had were stolen because the home was familiar to them, police said. 

"We recognized that it was the house we were at, the day before, for a death investigation," police Chief Everette Robbins said. 

DETROIT FAMILY DOG SAVES TODDLER IN FIRE, MOM SAYS: ‘HE WENT RUNNING BACK INTO THE HOUSE’

The day before, on Valentine's Day, officers were at the home in the Huron Estates Mobile Home Park for a natural-cause death. Franklin-Smith allegedly told police he was at the home on the day of the death as well. 

Carnell Franklin-Smith was caught trying to burglarize a home a day he had previously visited while working for a company that subcontracts with the Wayne County Morgue, police said.

Carnell Franklin-Smith was caught trying to burglarize a home a day he had previously visited while working for a company that subcontracts with the Wayne County Morgue, police said. (Huron Township Police Department)

"He works for a company that subcontracts with the Wayne County Morgue," Robbins said. "That company he is subcontracted to comes in and respectfully removes someone who is deceased, and transports them to the Wayne County Morgue."

"What more a crime of opportunity, to be able to have access to a home, know the resident is deceased, interview and talk to the family and ultimately be able to scope out inside the residence, to see what you want to come and take the next day," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both suspects allegedly told investigators they owned a business called "No Evidence" and that they were at the home to clean it despite not having cleaning supplies. 

They both face home invasion and weapons charges. They have been released on bond. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.