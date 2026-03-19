Spring breakers caught on camera viciously attacking man in overnight street brawl

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A group of spring breakers was captured on camera violently beating a man on the streets of a popular Florida tourist destination.

Video captured by The New York Post shows the moment a group of college students began pummeling a man around 3 a.m. outside Dicey Riley’s Irish Pub in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

Roughly half a dozen spring breakers could be seen kicking the unidentified man to the ground. Once he was on the pavement, the mob continued to pummel him with punches as several witnesses looked on.

The man is later seen lying motionless on the street as bystanders and police attempt to wake him.

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He was later treated by first responders, according to the Post.

While the cause of the violence remains unknown, additional video obtained by the outlet shows several unidentified individuals antagonizing police officers in the city’s crowded downtown area.

At one point, a man wearing a white T-shirt and black baseball cap can be seen trying to intervene as a police officer attempts to break up a fight.

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"Next time you throw a punch, you’re going in cuffs," the officer warned.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The incident comes as authorities throughout the Sunshine State are cracking down on spring break shenanigans as college students descend on beaches up and down the coast.

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Officials in Volusia County arrested 133 spring breakers over the weekend, including 84 in Daytona Beach, according to WESH.

"We were outgunned there," Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood told "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday. "We confiscated seven firearms so far down there."

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Chitwood went on to emphasize the true danger of the situation, adding, "There probably could have been another 100 guns down there."

The news of the arrests comes after several videos of packed crowds on Daytona Beach went viral, including the chaotic moments when hundreds of sunbathers fled from the sand after hearing what sounded like gunshots. Authorities later clarified the noise came from individuals smashing water bottles on the beach.