Judge rips into teen’s ‘high-risk’ behavior before delivering decades-long sentence in violent robbery

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A Texas judge had a few choice words for a teenage defendant convicted of a violent convenience store robbery in which a worker was assaulted.

Caden Fontenette, 18, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery in Jefferson County on Tuesday, March 10, according to 12 News Now.

The charges reportedly stem from Fontenette’s role in a violent robbery and assault of a Bulldog Express convenience store clerk in Nederland in October 2025, in which Fontenette and two others used a firearm to carry out the holdup.

Surveillance video captured the moment one suspect brandished an apparent assault-style rifle and struck the clerk, officials reportedly said. Fontenette and the two additional suspects were subsequently taken into custody the same day.

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During Fontenette’s sentencing, Judge Raquel West admonished the teenager’s actions as she handed down her ruling.

"Mr. Fontenette, there was a time some years ago there wasn't really a question. Everyone – state's attorneys – were recommending youthful offenders probation [to] give everybody an opportunity," West said. "Things have just changed in such an incredibly dangerous way with young people doing what I just saw you do on that screen."

The judge went on to show sympathy for the convenience store clerk victimized in the robbery, while imploring Fontenette to reflect on his actions.

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"I cannot imagine the fear that person had that was working in that store," the judge added. "Just trying to go to work, make a living and go home."

"He has three people come in and not just grab a quick something and run out, but terrorize him for quite some time – pulling him around, yanking him around, putting guns in his face. All three of you."

Although Fontenette pleaded guilty to the charges, attorneys from both the defense and prosecution did not provide an agreed punishment recommendation, 12 News Now reported. The move subsequently left Fontenette’s sentence up to the discretion of the judge.

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During the sentencing, West turned to incidents in which Fontenette was caught fighting and "jumping people" while behind bars, describing him as "high-risk."

"So it makes it very difficult for me to go, ‘This is somebody that's going to get out and behave, who can follow the rules,’ because you can't even follow the rules in jail," West said.

"The pre-sentence report shows you're at a high-risk level. That tells me that after they looked at everything, that you don't unfortunately have a good likelihood of being successful if I were to put you on probation."

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As West sentenced Fontenette to 25 years behind bars, a member of his family became emotional and began shouting in the courtroom, resulting in the individual being escorted out.

West went on to describe her rationale behind the seemingly "harsh" sentence on the 18-year-old man.

"Mr. Fontenette, I understand that this is harsh, and I know you believe that this is harsh, but I think that this is necessary," West continued.

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"You’re still going to be young and you can make your life better. That’s going to be up to you."

The 25-year sentence came after lead prosecutor Tommy Coleman reportedly implored the court to protect the local community by keeping violent offenders off the streets.

"I'm preaching to the choir," Coleman said, according to 12 News Now. "Judge, prayer vigils and advisory committees, all that stuff's fine. But you judge where the rubber meets the road, you are that person that can protect the community from somebody like this defendant."

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"I'm not in the habit of begging," he continued. "On behalf of this community, I'm begging that you send us this defendant to prison. The message that needs to be sent to this defendant and his circle of friends and anybody who would want to be like this defendant is that if you pick up a gun with the intent to commit violence, you're going to pick up a 15-, 20-, 25-year prison sentence."

However, defense attorney Charles Rojas reportedly asked the court to consider the defendant’s age and limited criminal history when making a sentencing determination.

"He is a young offender," Rojas said, according to the outlet. "I know the court is tired of hearing the same story over and over — young guys with guns in here. He's got a limited criminal history, though. I believe this is his first felony."

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Fontenette will reportedly be eligible for parole once he serves half of his 25-year sentence.

The district attorney’s office and Fontenette’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Adriana James-Rodil contributed to this report.