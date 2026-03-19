Photos reveal devastation inside Michigan synagogue after attack

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New photos obtained by Fox News Digital show extensive damage inside Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, after a suspect rammed a vehicle into the building and opened fire last week.

Images reveal blackened hallways, shattered glass, and debris scattered across floors, including inside areas used by children.

The photos provide the clearest look yet at the aftermath of what authorities described as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community."

The synagogue houses an early childhood center, and officials said all children and staff were safely accounted for after the attack.

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Photos show long interior corridors coated in soot, with exposed ductwork hanging overhead and debris littering the ground.

Walls appear charred and darkened, with visible structural damage.

A doorway appears blown inward with shattered glass across the floor, suggesting the force of the vehicle impact.

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Inside a classroom, small tables are left with partially eaten food and scattered items, showing just how abruptly the space was evacuated.

Toys, containers, and chairs remain in place amid disruption.

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A wall of framed photos appears melted and blackened, with images partially destroyed by heat and smoke. The damage suggests intense fire conditions inside parts of the synagogue complex.

Temple Israel is the largest Reform synagogue in the world, with more than 3,000 member families.

Additional images show widespread debris, broken fixtures and fire damage throughout the building’s interior.

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Authorities say the suspect, identified as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, allegedly drove a truck into the synagogue and opened fire at security guards. A security guard shot and killed the suspect.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Ghazali entered the U.S. in 2011 on a spouse visa, and later became a naturalized citizen in 2016.



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Authorities described Ghazali's vehicle as "traveling with purpose," and 30 first responders were treated for smoke inhalation.



Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch, Michael Ruiz and Bill Melugin contributed to this reporting.