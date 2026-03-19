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Crime

Photos reveal devastation inside Michigan synagogue after attack

Images show soot-coated corridors and a children's classroom left mid-meal after Ayman Mohamad Ghazali allegedly rammed a truck into Temple Israel

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Efrat Lachter Fox News
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FBI probes Michigan synagogue attack as 'targeted violence' against Jewish community Video

FBI probes Michigan synagogue attack as 'targeted violence' against Jewish community

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New photos obtained by Fox News Digital show extensive damage inside Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, after a suspect rammed a vehicle into the building and opened fire last week.

Images reveal blackened hallways, shattered glass, and debris scattered across floors, including inside areas used by children.

The photos provide the clearest look yet at the aftermath of what authorities described as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community."

The synagogue houses an early childhood center, and officials said all children and staff were safely accounted for after the attack.

MICHIGAN SYNAGOGUE ATTACK SUSPECT IDENTIFIED, ENTERED US ON SPOUSE VISA FROM LEBANON: DHS

View inside of Temple Israel with charred pieces of building on the ground.

Aftermath of the attack on Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. An attacker rammed a truck into the building on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Temple Israel)

Photos show long interior corridors coated in soot, with exposed ductwork hanging overhead and debris littering the ground.

Walls appear charred and darkened, with visible structural damage.

People in a hallway that appears to be partially destroyed.

People walk through a heavily damaged corridor inside Temple Israel after the vehicle ramming and fire. An attacker rammed into the building on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Temple Israel)

A doorway appears blown inward with shattered glass across the floor, suggesting the force of the vehicle impact.

FBI HELD ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING AT MICHIGAN SYNAGOGUE WEEKS BEFORE ATTACK

A broken door and shards of glass on the floor of the childcare center.

Debris covers the floor near a damaged doorway inside the synagogue following the attack in West Bloomfield, Michigan. An attacker rammed into the building on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Temple Israel)

Inside a classroom, small tables are left with partially eaten food and scattered items, showing just how abruptly the space was evacuated.

Toys, containers, and chairs remain in place amid disruption.

MICHIGAN SYNAGOGUE SECURITY 'HEROES' 'SAVED LIVES' DURING TEMPLE ISRAEL ATTACK, GOVERNOR SAYS

Children's lunch on a small table in the childcare center

A classroom inside the synagogue’s early childhood center shows food, toys and chairs left behind after the attack. An attacker rammed into Temple Israel in Michigan on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Temple Israel)

A wall of framed photos appears melted and blackened, with images partially destroyed by heat and smoke. The damage suggests intense fire conditions inside parts of the synagogue complex.

Temple Israel is the largest Reform synagogue in the world, with more than 3,000 member families.

Damaged photos on the wall of Temple Israel

Framed photos inside the synagogue appear melted and scorched after fire damage during the attack. An attacker rammed into Temple Israel on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Temple Israel)

Additional images show widespread debris, broken fixtures and fire damage throughout the building’s interior.

BROTHER OF MICHIGAN SYNAGOGUE ATTACKER WAS HEZBOLLAH TERRORIST, ISRAEL ALLEGES

A damaged hallway in the childcare center of Temple Israel

Aftermath shown around the Children's Center at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. An attacker rammed into the building on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Temple Israel)

Authorities say the suspect, identified as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, allegedly drove a truck into the synagogue and opened fire at security guards. A security guard shot and killed the suspect.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Ghazali entered the U.S. in 2011 on a spouse visa, and later became a naturalized citizen in 2016.

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Authorities described Ghazali's vehicle as "traveling with purpose," and 30 first responders were treated for smoke inhalation.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch, Michael Ruiz and Bill Melugin contributed to this reporting.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
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