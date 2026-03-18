Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Democrats, Independents turn on Israel

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Support for Israel drops as Democrats turn against key US ally: poll

- New terror group with reported Iran ties claims 4 attacks across Europe

- Michigan synagogue security 'heroes' 'saved lives' in Temple Israel attack, gov says

TOP STORY: Support for Israel has plummeted, hitting a record low as Democrats and independents desert the longtime ally. A new poll shows only 32% of Americans view Israel positively, a "sea change" from previous years. Driven by the Gaza conflict and a deepening generational divide, Democratic sympathy for Palestinians now overwhelms support for Israel, threatening a historic partisan realignment.

VIDEO: Israel Defense Forces announced that the suspected Michigan synagogue attacker’s brother was a Hezbollah commander. WATCH HERE:

NEW MENACE: Europe is on high alert as a new terrorist group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya, suspected of having direct ties to Iran’s IRGC, has emerged. The organization recently claimed responsibility for four explosive and arson attacks targeting synagogues and Jewish schools in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Greece. Officials fear the group represents a dangerous expansion of Iranian proxy warfare.

HEROES HONORED: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hailed security staff as "heroes" after they neutralized a Lebanese-born terrorist who rammed his truck into Temple Israel. Armed with explosives and a rifle, the attacker was stopped by guards before he could harm the 140 children inside. Their rigorous active-shooter training and split-second bravery prevented an immense tragedy during the targeted antisemitic assault.

HATE UNMASKED: A California attorney and two others face felony charges following a brutal, allegedly antisemitic assault at San Jose’s upscale Santana Row. The trio targeted Hebrew-speaking victims, shouting slurs and "Don’t f--- with Iran" during a relentless beating that left one man unconscious. While prosecutors continue investigating hate crime enhancements, the community remains shaken by the brazen, daytime violence.

TARGETED DEFENSE: Belgium is deploying military forces to protect synagogues and Jewish schools following a wave of terror attacks across Europe. An Iran-linked group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, claimed responsibility for recent bombings in Belgium and the Netherlands. Soldiers will now reinforce local police at high-risk sites in Antwerp and Brussels to deter further violence amid surging regional tensions and antisemitism.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Liora Rez, founder of StopAntisemitism , warns against antisemitic tropes masquerading as criticism of Israel on campuses, podcasts and the streets of America. Claims that Jews control the world, or conduct the ritualized murder of Christian children, are returning to mainstream discourse in a disturbing trend, she writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "We won’t tolerate pummeling a victim on the ground in front of a restaurant or anywhere. Our public spaces have to be safe for all to enjoy without fear." - Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, following an anti-Semitic attack in San Jose.

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