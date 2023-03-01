Detroit family dog saves toddler in fire, mom says: 'He went running back into the house'

A family dog in Michigan is credited for saving the life of a toddler in a fire.

"He went running back into the house because he knew Chantal, my youngest was in her playpen," Janet Kelley told FOX 2 Detroit. "The firefighters had to chase him up and once they got up there, they realized that was going on."

Kelley, the five additional members of her family and the dog named Blue are all living in their van after a fire destroyed their home last week.

"No dogs are allowed at a shelter and I refuse to leave Blue because God knows where my family would be without him," Kelley said.

The mom is convinced, because of Blue – the baby is now safe and uninjured.

The top level of their duplex caught fire after another tenant's kids were playing with a lighter.

Two of Kelley’s daughters and their uncle were at the East Side Detroit home at the time. The oldest girl, Zoey, and her uncle got out safe.

"I thought one of my sisters got hurt or my cat or dog," Zoey said.

The family got Blue two years ago from Detroit Dog Rescue.

The Red Cross covered a hotel for a few nights, but the family is strapped for cash. They are now looking for a landlord who may be willing to help them out, and have a GoFundMe set up.