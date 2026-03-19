Masked gunman kills Loyola Chicago college student in shooting near campus; police hunt for suspect

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A Loyola University Chicago student was gunned down early Thursday in a late-night shooting near campus, when a suspect opened fire on a group walking in Rogers Park, the school said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Pratt Boulevard, near Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus, FOX 32 Chicago reported, citing police.

Authorities say the 18-year-old woman was walking with friends when a male suspect approached and began shooting in their direction, the outlet reported. Loyola identified the victim as Sheridan Gorman.

The victim was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

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A campus safety alert sent to students said the shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach, also known as Pratt Avenue Beach, and described the offender as wearing a face covering.

The alert also noted that Chicago police are investigating leads tied to other recent violent incidents in the district.

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Loyola University Chicago President Mark C. Reed addressed the campus community in a letter Thursday morning.

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"It is with profound sadness that I write to share that one of our students, Sheridan Gorman, was killed earlier today," Reed said. "This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to Sheridan’s family, loved ones, and all who knew her."

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The university said it is working closely with law enforcement and, based on current information, there is no ongoing threat to campus. Counseling services have also been made available, and a vigil is scheduled for Thursday evening at Madonna della Strada Chapel.

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"We recognize that this news will be painful for members of our community. Please know that you do not have to navigate this alone," Reed added.

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Police have not released a description of the suspect, and no arrests have been made. The motive remains unclear, and detectives are still investigating.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.