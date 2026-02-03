Coast Guard identifies 7 victims on board Gloucester commercial fishing boat that sank off Massachusetts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of seven people who died aboard a Gloucester, Massachusetts, commercial fishing boat that sank Friday in frigid waters 25 miles off Cape Ann.

Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating a radio beacon (EPIRB) alert at about 6:50 a.m. Friday registered to the 72-foot commercial fishing vessel Lily Jean.

USCG crews attempted to contact the boat, and after getting no response, issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB), according to officials.

Multiple aircraft, cutters and small boats searched 1,047 square miles over 24 hours, finding debris near the location where the EPIRB was activated, along with one body and an unoccupied life raft that had been deployed.

Search and rescue mission coordinators, on-scene commanders and the Coast Guard determined on Saturday all reasonable search efforts for the missing crew members had been exhausted.

The crew members presumed dead have been identified as: captain Accursio "Gus" Sanfilippo; crew member Paul Beal Sr.; crew member Paul Beal Jr.; crew member John Rousanidis; crew member Freeman Short; crew member Sean Therrien; and NOAA fisheries observer Jada Samitt.

Sanfilippo, a fifth-generation commercial fisherman, and his crew were featured in a 2012 episode of the History Channel show "Nor’Easter Men," highlighting a fishing expedition in dangerous weather conditions, The Associated Press reported.

Rear Adm. Michael Platt, commander of the Coast Guard Northeast District, has directed a district-level formal investigation, which is typically launched for incidents of "significant regional importance" or those that may reveal broader issues with a class of vessel or areas of technical concern.

Lt. Cmdr. Brett Igo, Coast Guard Northeast District investigation oversight coordinator, will serve as the lead investigating officer, receiving evidence and testimony using formal rules and procedures.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will also participate in the investigation.

Based on its findings, the incident may be reviewed by a Marine Board of Investigation (MBI).

"The purpose of a Coast Guard investigation is to identify measures that can improve the safety of life and property at sea, not to assign civil or criminal blame," the Coast Guard wrote in a statement.

The investigation is expected to take several months to complete.

The Coast Guard declined to answer additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

