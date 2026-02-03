Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Coast Guard identifies 7 victims on board Gloucester commercial fishing boat that sank off Massachusetts

Search efforts for the 72-foot Lily Jean crew covered more than 1,000 square miles over 24 hours before being called off

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of seven people who died aboard a Gloucester, Massachusetts, commercial fishing boat that sank Friday in frigid waters 25 miles off Cape Ann.

Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating a radio beacon (EPIRB) alert at about 6:50 a.m. Friday registered to the 72-foot commercial fishing vessel Lily Jean.

USCG crews attempted to contact the boat, and after getting no response, issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB), according to officials.

Multiple aircraft, cutters and small boats searched 1,047 square miles over 24 hours, finding debris near the location where the EPIRB was activated, along with one body and an unoccupied life raft that had been deployed.

A crucifix, made by a friend of the captain of the fishing boat "Lily Jean", is displayed on the pier of the homeport of the fishing boat that went missing with seven onboard, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Gloucester, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A crucifix, made by a friend of the captain of the fishing boat Lily Jean, is displayed in Gloucester, Mass., on the pier at the homeport of the commercial trawler that sank off the coast with seven people on board. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Search and rescue mission coordinators, on-scene commanders and the Coast Guard determined on Saturday all reasonable search efforts for the missing crew members had been exhausted.

The crew members presumed dead have been identified as: captain Accursio "Gus" Sanfilippo; crew member Paul Beal Sr.; crew member Paul Beal Jr.; crew member John Rousanidis; crew member Freeman Short; crew member Sean Therrien; and NOAA fisheries observer Jada Samitt.

Sanfilippo, a fifth-generation commercial fisherman, and his crew were featured in a 2012 episode of the History Channel show "Nor’Easter Men," highlighting a fishing expedition in dangerous weather conditions, The Associated Press reported

Christine Porper of Gloucester, Mass. pauses at the fisherman's memorial near the homeport of a fishing boat that went missing with seven onboard, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Gloucester, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Christine Porper of Gloucester, Mass., pauses at the fisherman's memorial, Monday, near the homeport of the fishing boat Lily Jean that sank with seven crew on board. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Rear Adm. Michael Platt, commander of the Coast Guard Northeast District, has directed a district-level formal investigation, which is typically launched for incidents of "significant regional importance" or those that may reveal broader issues with a class of vessel or areas of technical concern.

Lt. Cmdr. Brett Igo, Coast Guard Northeast District investigation oversight coordinator, will serve as the lead investigating officer, receiving evidence and testimony using formal rules and procedures.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will also participate in the investigation.

Fishing boats are tied up in Gloucester, Mass., , Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat disappeared off the coast of Gloucester, Mass., on Friday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Based on its findings, the incident may be reviewed by a Marine Board of Investigation (MBI).

"The purpose of a Coast Guard investigation is to identify measures that can improve the safety of life and property at sea, not to assign civil or criminal blame," the Coast Guard wrote in a statement.

The investigation is expected to take several months to complete.

The Coast Guard declined to answer additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
