Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Desperate search for two men as fishing boat found empty 70 miles off Florida coast

Randall Spivey and Brandon Billmaier left Fort Myers Friday morning and were expected back that afternoon

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The search for two missing fishermen identified as 57-year-old Randall Spivey and 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier is underway after their boat was found without them.

Spivey and Billmaier went fishing off the coast of Fort Meyers, Fla., on Friday. Billmaier's wife wrote in a social media post shared by Semafor White House correspondent Shelby Talcott that her husband and his uncle, Spivey, left early Friday morning and were expected to return in the afternoon. As of 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the two had not returned and the family had not heard from them.

5 FISHERMEN RESCUED AFTER 55 DAYS ADRIFT AT SEA

Randall Spivey

Randall Spivey, 57, is 6-foot-1 and was last seen in khaki pants and a dark-colored shirt.

Billmaier's wife said that at approximately 11:00 p.m. the U.S. Coast Guard deployed a helicopter, and at 1:30 a.m. Saturday the family received a call that Spivey and Billmaier's vessel was found 70 miles off the coast, but the men were not aboard.

"We've gotta find them. Please. Please, please find them," Tricia Spivey, Randall's wife, said, according to WBBH-TV.  "They're amazing people. I mean, I, I don't know, I just — I just need him back. He needs to come back to us."

FAMILY MATRIARCH DIES DAY AFTER RESCUE FROM REMOTE ISLAND THAT SAW FAMILY SWIM ASHORE TO ESCAPE BOAT FIRE

Empty fishing boat

The boat that missing fishermen Randall Spivey, 57, and his nephew, Brandon Billmaier, 33, were on was found empty. (U.S. Coast Guard)

The family is hoping that more people will be able to join the rescue effort and is asking for those who are willing and able to reach out. Spivey and Billmaier's family is asking those who cannot aid in the rescue to keep the men in their prayers.

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard said it was leading the search and asked for anyone with information to call U.S. Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg at 866-881-1392.

Brandon Billmaier

Brandon Billmaier, 33, went missing while fishing off the coast of Florida with his uncle, Randall Spivey.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Spivey is a 6-foot-1 man with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a dark-colored shirt.

Billmaier is 6-foot-2 and has strawberry hair and brown eyes. The Lee County Sheriff's Office did not describe what the 33-year-old was last seen wearing. 

The Lee County Sheriff's Office directed Fox News Digital to the U.S. Coast Guard for additional updates.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.
Close modal

Continue