Marine restrains man allegedly trying to open plane’s emergency exit during flight

A U.S. Marine heading back to the states from Tokyo, Japan, quickly stepped in and slammed a man to the ground and restrained him with zip ties after he allegedly grabbed the emergency exit door in the middle of a flight, according to reports.

NBC reported Sergeant Major Jody Armentrout was on Flight 114 from Tokyo to Houston when he saw a man acting suspiciously.

Armentrout, who has been in the Marines over 20 years, is stationed in Japan, and he told the media company he witnessed a suspicious man take his backpack to one bathroom before going from bathroom to bathroom.

"He came out of that one and began pacing up and down the aisle, so that just threw my radar on," the 50-year-old Marine reportedly said during a phone interview.

Armentrout said the man was looking at the emergency exit door next to him, and that’s when the Marine quickly got up and placed himself between the man and the door.

The suspicious man turned around and ran around the plane before darting to an exit door on the opposite side of the aircraft.

Armentrout told the station he only had seconds to act.

"He grabbed a strap around the door, pulled it off and about that time is when I took him and slammed him, put him on the ground," he said. "And then there was an older gentleman sitting on that side that woke up, and he got up and kind of helped me."

Flight attendants also stepped in and handed the marine zip ties, which he reportedly used to restrain the man’s wrists and secure him to a seat.

For the remainder of the flight, Armentrout sat next to the man.

The flight was diverted to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"His eyes … you could definitely tell there was something going on," Armentrout said.

FBI Seattle confirmed the incident, saying it, along with the Port of Seattle Police Department, responded to All Nippon Flight 114 Saturday morning.

"The flight was diverted to Seattle due to a passenger attempting to open the exit doors mid-flight," FBI Seattle said. "The crew and passengers restrained the individual, who was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation after the flight landed.

The FBI also said a second individual was removed from the flight after becoming frustrated with the flight diversion and punching a bathroom door.

The flight continued to its destination after its stop in Seattle and landed in Houston without further incident.

No charges have been filed in the incident, the FBI said.

Prosecutors are reviewing reports and witness statements to determine if the case is appropriate for federal prosecution.

All Nippon Airways told Fox News Digital the flight was diverted due to an "unruly" passenger.

"While on the tarmac in Seattle, a second passenger became unruly," the airline said. "Both were removed from the flight by the Port of Seattle Police.

"The safety of our passengers and crew are our top priority, and we applaud the efforts of local law enforcement for their support."