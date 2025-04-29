American Airlines passenger restrained, knocked to floor while barging into cockpit: video

Astonishing footage shows an American Airlines passenger being restrained by airline staff after she tried storming the aircraft's cockpit.

The incident happened aboard American Airlines Flight 950 from São Paulo, Brazil, to New York City April 24.

The video shows a woman being restrained as she stood outside the pilot's cockpit. During the intense moment, she was knocked to the floor.

While an airline employee appeared to grab her by her shirt, another passenger jumped up and yelled in Portuguese. The entire incident transpired in the first-class cabin of the plane.

The rest of the video shows both the man and woman yelling at employees while they frantically attempt to take control of the situation. The New York Post reported that both passengers were removed from the flight.

The flight, bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport, then "returned to the gate prior to departure due to a security issue onboard," according to the airline.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we thank our customers for their understanding," American Airlines said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The airline added that the plane was "met by law enforcement" and departed again at 12:55 a.m.

In November, another unruly air traveler caused a disruption on an American Airlines flight from Milwaukee to Texas. The passenger injured a crew member and was later put into custody.



Fox News Digital's Kyle Schmidbauer contributed to this report.