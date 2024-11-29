Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Enraged passenger unloads flurry of punches on airport worker, wild video shows

The passenger can be seen slugging the worker him with a vicious left hook, shocking onlookers

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
An angry airline passenger is caught on wild video punching a staff worker. (Credit: Viral Press)

Fight or flight?

A furious airline passenger was captured on wild video unleashing a flurry of punches on an airport worker over an apparent check-in delay dispute.

The video, taken on Nov. 10, shows the enraged passenger thumping the worker from behind in front of the check-in counter at Terminal 1 of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia, according to a report by Viral News. 

The staff member can be seen cowering down to fend off the attack and then turns and squares up to the irate passenger, who’s wearing a green colored top and army green pants.

Malaysia airport brawl

A furious airline passenger was captured on wild video unleashing a flurry of punches on an airport worker over an apparent check-in delay dispute. (Viral News)

But then the passenger slugs the worker with a vicious left hook, knocking the helpless worker backwards and shocking onlookers. 

Security guards then step in to separate the pair and a war of words ensues between the two before they are ushered away from the area, per the report.

KLIA District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Azman Shari'at said in a statement that the fight stemmed from a disagreement. 

An airline worker and passenger arguing

The pair continued to argue after they physically clashed.  (Viral News)

"The incident resulted in a fight between the two individuals due to the delay in entering to register for the flight," the police chief said, per The Star. "This then led to a fight and the worker was slightly injured."

No arrests have been made as of Nov. 16, The Star reports. 

Last week, an unruly air traveler was placed in custody after injuring a crew member and causing disruption on an American Airlines flight from Milwaukee to Texas.

Plane flies through sky

Disruptive airline travelers are not uncommon. In 2023, there were 2,075 unruly passenger reports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.  (iStock)

The man stormed a flight attendant in an attempt to exit the plane through a cabin door, but fellow travelers helped restrain the man with tape, FOX 4 KDFW reported.

Unruly airline travelers are not uncommon. In 2023, there were 2,075 unruly passenger reports, 512 investigations initiated, 402 enforcement actions taken and $7.5 million fines levied, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

