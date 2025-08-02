Manhunt intensifies for Army veteran suspected of killing 4 in bar shooting after truck found abandoned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Law enforcement officials searching for an Army veteran accused of killing at least four people in Montana Friday morning have located the white Ford F-150 allegedly used by the man to flee, though he has not yet been located.

The Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center identified the shooting suspect as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown of Anaconda and said Friday he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Brown was last seen in the Stumptown area, which is west of Anaconda, the law enforcement center said.

Authorities released a photo of Brown Saturday, showing him barefoot and shirtless walking down what appeared to be a flight of outdoor concrete steps.

The newly released photo showed Brown wearing black shorts and fleeing after the shooting Friday, according to the state Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

It is unclear what led to the shooting, which occurred at about 10 a.m. at The Owl Bar.

DCI Administrator Lee Johnson said in a statement Friday evening that officials had located the white F-150 pickup truck in which Brown allegedly fled. However, Brown was not located in or around the vehicle.

Fox News Digital has reached out to DCI for an update.

Still, after discovering the vehicle, authorities focused their search on the mountains near Stumptown Road.

SWAT also cleared Brown’s house Friday, though he remained at large.

Law enforcement officials have not received reports of Brown harming any other people, though he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area have been encouraged to stay inside their homes and remain on high alert.

With no sign of the Army veteran in the white pickup or his home, authorities converged on the Stumptown Road area west of Anaconda by ground and air Friday, locking it down so no one was allowed in or out. Authorities had lifted the lockdown by Saturday.

DCI warned residents that if they see Brown not to approach him. Instead, residents are encouraged to call 911 immediately. He has been described as 5-foot-10 and about 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

While authorities have identified all four victims in Friday’s shooting, names will not be released until all family members have been notified, and as DCI said, when "the time is appropriate."

Brown was an armor crewman in the Army from January 2001 to May 2005 and served in the National Guard from April 2006 to March 2008, Army Public Affairs confirmed to Fox News Digital. He deployed to Iraq from February 2004 to March 2005 and left the service with the rank of sergeant.

He also served as an armor crewman in the Montana National Guard from April 2006 to March 2009, officials said.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch and The Associated Press contributed to this report.