Montana

Gunman shoots multiple people at Montana business, authorities launch intensive manhunt

Michael Paul Brown considered armed and dangerous after SWAT clears his home

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Police are searching for a man they say shot multiple people Friday at a Montana business.

The suspect, identified as Michael Paul Brown, is believed to be armed and dangerous and was last seen in the Stumptown area, according to the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center. 

It is unclear what led to the shooting. The victims' conditions have not yet been released.

Michael Paul Brown

Michael Paul Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Montana. (Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center)

ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORT PROMPTS MASSIVE POLICE RESPONSE IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN BUSINESS DISTRICT

The Granite County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) posted to social media noting a car chase with an F-150 out of the area was not the suspect.

Brown's house was cleared by SWAT, but he is still at large, according to GCSO.

Saint Mary Lake surrounded by mountains near Wild Goose Lookout in Glacier National Park, Montana.

One suspect is wanted after a Montana shooting left multiple people injured. (Ron Buskirk)

SHOOTING AT NEVADA CASINO RESORT LEAVES MULTIPLE PEOPLE INJURED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Montana Highway Patrol and Anaconda authorities asked the public to avoid the area of Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Salt Lake City said it is assisting in the response, according to a report from the Associated Press.

FBI seal

The FBI is assisting Montana authorities in investigating an active shooting situation on Aug. 1, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CHILLING IMAGE SHOWS IDAHO FIREFIGHTER AMBUSH SUSPECT IN WAR PAINT BEFORE DEADLY ATTACK

The Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center and GCSO did not immediately provide Fox News Digital with any additional information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.