Gunman shoots multiple people at Montana business, authorities launch intensive manhunt

Police are searching for a man they say shot multiple people Friday at a Montana business.

The suspect, identified as Michael Paul Brown, is believed to be armed and dangerous and was last seen in the Stumptown area, according to the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. The victims' conditions have not yet been released.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) posted to social media noting a car chase with an F-150 out of the area was not the suspect.

Brown's house was cleared by SWAT, but he is still at large, according to GCSO.

Montana Highway Patrol and Anaconda authorities asked the public to avoid the area of Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Salt Lake City said it is assisting in the response, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center and GCSO did not immediately provide Fox News Digital with any additional information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.