Manhunt for alleged killer dad reignited after campers report possible sighting over holiday weekend

The manhunt for the Washington father accused of killing his three daughters before disappearing into the remote wilderness has intensified after campers in nearby Idaho reported a potential sighting over the holiday weekend.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Task Force, a family reported seeing a man resembling 33-year-old Travis Decker while camping in the Bear Creek area of Sawtooth National Forest on July 5, Fox 13 reported .

The family described the man as wearing a black mesh cap, a cream-colored shirt, black shorts, black gauged earrings and standing at 5’8" to 5’10" tall, according to the outlet.

The individual was reportedly carrying a black Jansport backpack and had a long ponytail and overgrown facial hair. He was wearing a black watch and either Vans or Converse low-top shoes.

The sighting comes as authorities enter the sixth week of a sprawling manhunt for Decker after the bodies of his three daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found at Rock Island Campground on June 2. The girls’ mother had reported them missing three days earlier after they did not return home following a court-mandated custody visit with their father.

The three girls’ bodies were found with plastic bags over their heads and their hands bound within feet of Decker’s abandoned pickup truck, according to police.

Authorities from numerous local, state and federal agencies – including the U.S. Marshals Service and Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit – immediately began searching for Decker, a trained military survivalist and former member of the U.S. Army, by land and air.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

One month into the search, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that authorities had deployed cadaver dogs in the search for Decker.

"Multiple canines with different disciplines are being utilized, and have been being utilized, throughout the search," a CCSO spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "This includes human remains detection dogs."

Authorities previously believed Decker may have perished in the wilderness, with the Kittias County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) revealing "there is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area," before insisting officers are continuing to search for the wanted father.

Last week, CCSO confirmed that traces of blood found on the tailgate of Decker’s truck belong to the missing father, ultimately ruling out the possibility of additional suspects in the killings.

"With this evidence, along with the other evidentiary items found at the scene, we do not have any reason to believe there are any other suspects," the department said in a statement.

At the time of the alleged killings, Decker was homeless and living between motels and local campgrounds while suffering from mental health issues, according to court documents.

The girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, spoke publicly about the loss of her children last month.

"I truly hope that the legacy of the girls’ lives on in everyone’s heart forever," she said at a June 20 memorial service, according to Fox 13 Seattle. "They were incredible."

Authorities warn that Decker should be considered armed and dangerous but insist they have no reason to believe he is a threat to public safety. He is charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to Decker’s arrest.