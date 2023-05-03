Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg investigating after aggressive homeless man on NYC subway dies in Marine's chokehold

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg may file charges against the U.S. Marine involved in Jordan Neely's death

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Shocking video shows homeless man in Portland attacking drug counselor's car Video

Shocking video shows homeless man in Portland attacking drug counselor's car

Portland drug counselor Kevin Dahlgren joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the attack and why Oregon is doing a 'terrible' job aiding the mentally ill.  

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating the death of a homeless man who was put into a headlock by a subway passenger on Monday.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are investigating the deadly incident, which took place on an F train on Monday afternoon.

Homeless man Jordan Neely, 30, allegedly went on an erratic rant on a train at around 2:30 p.m. Police told the New York Post that Neely threw garbage at passengers and threatened them. 

During the dispute, a 24-year-old Marine put Neely in a chokehold for roughly 15 minutes. Two other passengers restrained Neely by holding down his arms and pinning down his shoulders. 

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS 'MIGRANT CRISIS' UNDER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS 'DESTROYED' CITY

Officers on scene

NYPD officers perform CPR on a 30-year-old man who was choked to death on a Manhattan train Monday, May 1, 2023 after he reportedly threatened straphangers, police said. (Paul Martinka)

Neely lost consciousness during the incident. EMTs arrived to the scene to revive him, but he was transported to a hospital and declared dead soon after.

Passenger Juan Alberto Vazquez told the New York Post that though Neely was screaming aggressively, he did not physically attack anyone. Neely reportedly complained about being thirsty and hungry.

"None of us who were there thought he was in danger of dying," Vasquez explained. "We thought he just passed out or ran out of air."

JORDAN SUBPOENAS FORMER MANHATTAN DA OFFICE ATTORNEY

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/04/18: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg attends briefing on arrest of suspects in connection to 2 men drugged, robbed and killed at NYPD (New York Police Department) Headquarters. Members of LGBTQ community were targeted in those incidents. Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell participated in press briefing. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Marine was taken into custody by New York Police Department officers and released without charges.

The cause of death is still being investigated by city's Office of Chief Medical Examiner. A spokesperson for the Mayor Eric Adams declined to comment directly on Neely's death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s a lot we don't know about what happened here." the spokesperson said to the Associated Press.

  • Onlookers see crime scene
    Image 1 of 5

    Passengers look on as NYPD officers perform CPR on a 30-year-old man who was choked to death on a Manhattan train Monday, May 1, 2023 after he reportedly threatened straphangers, police said. (Paul Martinka)

  • NYPD officer at scene
    Image 2 of 5

    NYPD officers perform CPR on a 30-year-old man who was choked to death on a Manhattan train Monday, May 1, 2023 after he reportedly threatened straphangers, police said. (Paul Martinka)

  • Officers rush to investigate
    Image 3 of 5

    NYPD rush to investigate a scene where 30-year-old man who was choked to death on a Manhattan train Monday, May 1, 2023 after he reportedly threatened straphangers, police said. (Paul Martinka)

  • Homeless man laying down
    Image 4 of 5

    NYPD officers perform CPR on a 30-year-old man who was choked to death on a Manhattan train Monday, May 1, 2023 after he reportedly threatened straphangers, police said. (Paul Martinka)

  • Officers performing CPR
    Image 5 of 5

    NYPD officers perform CPR on a 30-year-old man who was choked to death on a Manhattan train Monday, May 1, 2023 after he reportedly threatened straphangers, police said. (Paul Martinka)

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and the Associated Press contributed to this report.