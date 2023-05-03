Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg investigating after aggressive homeless man on NYC subway dies in Marine's chokehold

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating the death of a homeless man who was put into a headlock by a subway passenger on Monday.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are investigating the deadly incident, which took place on an F train on Monday afternoon.

Homeless man Jordan Neely, 30, allegedly went on an erratic rant on a train at around 2:30 p.m. Police told the New York Post that Neely threw garbage at passengers and threatened them.

During the dispute, a 24-year-old Marine put Neely in a chokehold for roughly 15 minutes. Two other passengers restrained Neely by holding down his arms and pinning down his shoulders.

Neely lost consciousness during the incident. EMTs arrived to the scene to revive him, but he was transported to a hospital and declared dead soon after.

Passenger Juan Alberto Vazquez told the New York Post that though Neely was screaming aggressively, he did not physically attack anyone. Neely reportedly complained about being thirsty and hungry.

"None of us who were there thought he was in danger of dying," Vasquez explained. "We thought he just passed out or ran out of air."

The Marine was taken into custody by New York Police Department officers and released without charges.

The cause of death is still being investigated by city's Office of Chief Medical Examiner. A spokesperson for the Mayor Eric Adams declined to comment directly on Neely's death.

"There’s a lot we don't know about what happened here." the spokesperson said to the Associated Press.

