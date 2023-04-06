Jordan subpoenas former Manhattan DA office attorney

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday subpoenaed former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to testify on the role he played investigating former President Trump's finances before resigning in protest when Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg initially declined to charge Trump with crimes.

In a letter attached to the Thursday subpoena to Pomerantz, Jordan said Pomerantz "publicly criticized Bragg for failing to aggressively prosecute President Trump and even wrote a memoir describing his eagerness to investigate President Trump and disclosing internal deliberations about the investigation."

"Although you claim that you were ‘able to put aside [your] personal feelings about [President] Trump’ during the investigation, the depth of your personal animosity towards him is apparent in your writing," Jordan wrote.

"You wrote of President Trump: ‘I saw him as a malignant narcissist, and perhaps even a megalomaniac who posed a real danger to the country and the ideals that mattered to me. His behavior made me angry, sad, and even disgusted,'" Jordan said, quoting from Pomerantz's book, People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account.

Jordan noted that Pomerantz once said he "marveled at the thought" of being "at the center of what might become one of the most consequential criminal cases ever brought."

"You reflect on your ‘only similar experience,’ which you indicated was the ‘indictment of Osama bin Laden and other members of al Qaeda for the bombing of the United States embassies in Kenya and Tanzania'," Jordan wrote.

"Drawing a parallel between these two vastly different matters speaks volumes about the mindset that you brought to the investigation of President Trump," Jordan said.

The letter said the Committee requested Pomerantz’s voluntary cooperation in March 22, but he refused to comply at the direction of the New York County District Attorney’s Office.

Jordan justified the subpoena by saying Congress has "a specific and manifestly important interest in preventing politically motivated prosecutions of current and former Presidents by elected state and local prosecutors, particularly in jurisdictions — like New York County — where the prosecutor is popularly elected and trial-level judges lack life tenure."

"Among other things, if state or local prosecutors are able to engage in politically motivated prosecutions of Presidents of the United States (current or former) for personal acts, this could have a profound impact on how Presidents choose to exercise their powers while in office. For example, a President could choose to avoid taking action he believes to be in the national interest because it would negatively impact New York City for fear that he would be subject to a retaliatory prosecution in New York City," Jordan wrote.

He also argued that Bragg's "unprecedented prosecutorial conduct requires oversight to inform the consideration of potential legislative reforms that would, if enacted, insulate current and former Presidents from such politically motivated state and local prosecutions."