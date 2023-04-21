Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says 'migrant crisis' under Biden administration has 'destroyed' city

Eric Adams even took a hit at New York City politicians

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
NYC Mayor Eric Adams demands federal help to support migrant surge Video

NYC Mayor Eric Adams demands federal help to support migrant surge

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas details the cost of supporting migrants on 'America Reports.'

Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday the migrant crisis the country is facing under the Biden administration has "destroyed" his city.

Adams made the comments during a panel discussion with the African American Mayors Association in Washington, D.C.

"[The] city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis," Adams said during the discussion. 

Adams even appeared to take a hit at politicians from his own city, suggesting they aren't doing much to fix the issue at hand.

Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams takes questions after a news conference on Feb.14, 2023, in Bronx, New York.  (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"None of my folks came to Washington, D.C., to fight for the resources, that's going to undermine every agency in our city," Adams said.

Adams made similar comments Wednesday, when he said that the "national government has turned its back on New York City," adding that "every service in this city is going to be impacted by the asylum seeker crisis."

Mayor Eric Adams speaks

Mayor Eric Adams speaks in commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of February 26, 1993, Trade Center Attack at the World Trade Center.  (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In a memo from the New York City Office of Management, reported by the New York Post, the city will spend an estimated $4.2 billion on costs related to migrants and asylum seekers that would be spent through June 30, 2023, and the end of fiscal year 2024.

According to the internal city memo, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan would reimburse the city for up to $1 billion in migrant aid, which only covers 29% of expected shelter costs.

eric adams thumbs up

Mayor Eric Adams attends President Joe Biden Jr.'s remarks to highlight Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for the Hudson River Tunnel project at West Side Yard gate.  (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New York City officials have applied for a FEMA grant worth $654 million, with a decision expected May 31.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

