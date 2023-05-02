Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Man choked to death on NYC subway after threatening passengers; no charges filed

Police released the 24-year-old responsible for subduing a man Tuesday

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
NYPD officers perform CPR on a man in the subway Video

NYPD officers perform CPR on a man in the subway

The man was choked to death on a Manhattan train Monday, May 1, 2023, after he reportedly threatened passengers, police said. (Paul Martinka)

A 30-year-old man was killed on the New York City subway Monday after he started acting erratically and another passenger put him in a headlock, police say.

Police have yet to identify either man involved. The 30-year-old entered a northbound train at roughly 2:30 p.m. and began making threats against other passengers. Another male passenger, 24, stepped in and put the other man in a headlock until he was unconscious. An EMS officer who responded could not revive the man.

Police say the deceased man had a long criminal record, including convictions for assault, disorderly conduct and fare beating, according to the New York Post.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS 'MIGRANT CRISIS' UNDER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS 'DESTROYED' CITY 

Scene on a NYC subway

Police have yet to identify a man who was killed in the NYC subway Monday after threatening other passengers. Officers are working to notify his family. (Paul Martinka)

Unconscious man on a subway

A 24-year-old man choked another man, 30, unconscious with a chokehold Monday after the older man began acting erratically and making threats. (Paul Martinka)

Police roping off a subway

Police cordoned off the area around the older man, who was pronounced dead in a subway station. Police released the 24-year-old who placed the man in a chokehold. (Paul Martinka)

man lying on the ground in a subway

NYPD officers were unable to revive a 30-year-old man who was put in a chokehold after threatening other passengers on a New York City subway. (Paul Martinka)

The 24-year-old, who has not been identified, was released without charges Tuesday. The man who died has also not been identified because police are working to notify his family.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.