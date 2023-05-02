Man choked to death on NYC subway after threatening passengers; no charges filed

A 30-year-old man was killed on the New York City subway Monday after he started acting erratically and another passenger put him in a headlock, police say.

Police have yet to identify either man involved. The 30-year-old entered a northbound train at roughly 2:30 p.m. and began making threats against other passengers. Another male passenger, 24, stepped in and put the other man in a headlock until he was unconscious. An EMS officer who responded could not revive the man.

Police say the deceased man had a long criminal record, including convictions for assault, disorderly conduct and fare beating, according to the New York Post.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS 'MIGRANT CRISIS' UNDER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS 'DESTROYED' CITY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 24-year-old, who has not been identified, was released without charges Tuesday. The man who died has also not been identified because police are working to notify his family.