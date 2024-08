A man was stabbed in the abdomen outside the Randall's Island migrant shelter in New York City, just two weeks after a deadly shooting unfolded at the same site.

At approximately 10:33 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call for an assault at Randall’s Island Field 82, within the confines of the 25th precinct.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 26-year-old male victim with a stab wound to the abdomen, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals + Harlem in stable condition.

"There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing," the spokesperson added Monday.

Last week, officers searched the Randall's Island migrant shelter for drugs and weapons, forcing the approximately 3,000 adults housed at the facility to wait outside. But police said no contraband was found in the Aug. 2 sweep. As migrants max out their time in the shelter, they've set up tents and camps just outside despite officials warning that camping is not allowed.

Migrants who spoke to CBS News say bolstered police presence at the Randall's Island shelter has done little to deter illegal activity.



"It's very unsafe," Pilar Lopez, a Venezuelan migrant, said in Spanish to CBS. "People pass illegal things in front of them [officers] and they don't do anything."

The decision to sweep the shelter came after authorities said an innocent bystander staying at the facility was shot and killed at an overnight gathering nearby outside the shelter. Two others were wounded.

That incident unfolded at around 3:30 a.m. on July 29 at Wards Meadow Loop Field 71, FOX 5 NY reported.

A 44-year-old woman died after being shot in the face and neck. A 32-year-old man was shot in the throat and a 31-year-old was shot in the back, but both survived,

Though no arrests have been made in connection to that case, police impounded cars and mopeds connected to migrants.

At a press conference last Tuesday, Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom said officials were trying not to be "heavy-handed" in their approach to disperse campers evicted from the shelter.

"That's not okay, and, again, we're not trying to be heavy-handed. But if you've had your time, you've had your case management, and you have to leave, you have to really move on," Williams-Isom said.

Mamamadou Bah, a migrant from Guinea, told CBS he hopes the city can do more to help him find employment as he still waits for a work permit.