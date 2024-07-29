Shooting near NYC migrant shelter leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting erupted near a New York City shelter for migrants on Randall’s Island early Monday, killing one person and wounding two others, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. to Wards Meadow Loop Field 71 and found three gunshot victims, the New York Police Department said.

A 44-year-old woman had gunshot wounds to her face and back, a 32-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his throat, and a 31-year-old female was shot in the back, police said.

All three victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital, where the 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead. The other two victims were in stable condition as of Monday morning.

The victims have yet to be identified.

Police said no arrests have been made, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities did not release details about any suspects when contacted by Fox News Digital. According to WABC-TV, police said they were looking for at least two men. One suspect reportedly fled on a moped, while the other reportedly fled in a vehicle with New Mexico license plates.

Last month, a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder at the Randall's Island migrant shelter. Police later arrested two suspects, identified as brothers Josue Deleon, 19, and Moises Deleon, 27. Both were charged with assault, police said at the time.

Recent violence near other city-run migrant shelters has enraged some city residents.

In Brooklyn, residents organized on Sunday to protest the skyrocketing violence, mounting trash and constant fights stemming from a massive complex that holds around 4,000 migrants.

Law enforcement is investigating whether the recent violence near the Brooklyn shelter is related to a violent Venezuelan street gang. On Sunday, two people were murdered, a third was critically injured near the mega shelter complex.