Louisiana authorities, federal agents nab all 8 inmates who escaped in jailbreak after massive manhunt

Louisiana State Police announced on Saturday the capture of all eight inmates who escaped early Friday in a shocking East Carroll Parish jailbreak.

State police said the men, all described as "violent offenders," escaped the Riverbend Detention Center in northeast Louisiana at about 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Authorities apprehended four inmates on Friday; the arrests of the remaining four were announced early Saturday.

The captured inmates were identified as: Savion Wheeler, 31; Hugo Molina, 27; Trenton Taplin, 29; Kolin Loney, 21; Kevin Slaughter Jr., 25; Destin Brogan, 22; Krisean Salinas, 21; and Kopelon Vicknair, 19.

State police said the final four fugitives arrested — Loney, Slaughter, Brogan and Vicknair — were taken Saturday to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, where they joined the other five captured inmates.

It is unclear how the men — three of whom are facing murder charges — escaped.

The apprehensions followed a Louisiana State Police CREST mission carried out in coordination with the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Yazoo City Police Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana Probation and Parole, U.S. Marshals Service, and FBI.

"We often speak about partnerships, collaboration, and the law enforcement family—standing shoulder to shoulder, especially in times of need. This past week tested that commitment, with challenges ranging from a severe winter storm to the escape of eight violent fugitives from the Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish," state police wrote in a Facebook post.

"Throughout it all, law enforcement officers and first responders across Louisiana stood strong and united. Agencies worked seamlessly to protect residents and visitors, maintain public safety, and ultimately apprehend all eight fugitives," they continued. "We are proud of what was accomplished together and remain committed to standing united to protect the public—no matter the challenge. One Team. One Dream. One Louisiana."

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill applauded law enforcement's efforts, calling their work "outstanding."

"Thank you @LAStatePolice and to all our sheriffs and local law enforcement partners for their outstanding work in quickly recapturing the fugitives from the Riverbend Detention Center," Murrill wrote in an X post.