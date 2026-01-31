Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Louisiana authorities, federal agents nab all 8 inmates who escaped in jailbreak after massive manhunt

8 men described as 'violent offenders' escaped Riverbend Detention Center early Friday, with 3 facing murder charges

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Louisiana continues crackdown on criminal migrants amid Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts Video

Louisiana continues crackdown on criminal migrants amid Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry discusses the hundreds of arrests made as part of a clampdown on illegal immigration in New Orleans on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

Louisiana State Police announced on Saturday the capture of all eight inmates who escaped early Friday in a shocking East Carroll Parish jailbreak.

State police said the men, all described as "violent offenders," escaped the Riverbend Detention Center in northeast Louisiana at about 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Authorities apprehended four inmates on Friday; the arrests of the remaining four were announced early Saturday.

The captured inmates were identified as: Savion Wheeler, 31; Hugo Molina, 27; Trenton Taplin, 29; Kolin Loney, 21; Kevin Slaughter Jr., 25; Destin Brogan, 22; Krisean Salinas, 21; and Kopelon Vicknair, 19.

Mug shots of escaped inmates

Louisiana State Police released mug shots of the eight inmates who escaped from jail.

State police said the final four fugitives arrested — Loney, Slaughter, Brogan and Vicknair — were taken Saturday to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, where they joined the other five captured inmates.

It is unclear how the men — three of whom are facing murder charges — escaped.

The apprehensions followed a Louisiana State Police CREST mission carried out in coordination with the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Yazoo City Police Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana Probation and Parole, U.S. Marshals Service, and FBI.

fugitives on helicopter

The fugitives were loaded onto a helicopter after their capture. (Louisiana State Police)

"We often speak about partnerships, collaboration, and the law enforcement family—standing shoulder to shoulder, especially in times of need. This past week tested that commitment, with challenges ranging from a severe winter storm to the escape of eight violent fugitives from the Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish," state police wrote in a Facebook post.

Fugitive walked to helicopter

Fugitives were pictured being walked to a helicopter after their capture. (Louisiana State Police)

"Throughout it all, law enforcement officers and first responders across Louisiana stood strong and united. Agencies worked seamlessly to protect residents and visitors, maintain public safety, and ultimately apprehend all eight fugitives," they continued. "We are proud of what was accomplished together and remain committed to standing united to protect the public—no matter the challenge. One Team. One Dream. One Louisiana."

Law enforcement near police helicopter

A group of law enforcement officers were pictured near a helicopter used to transport the Louisiana fugitives. (Louisiana State Police)

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill applauded law enforcement's efforts, calling their work "outstanding."

"Thank you @LAStatePolice and to all our sheriffs and local law enforcement partners for their outstanding work in quickly recapturing the fugitives from the Riverbend Detention Center," Murrill wrote in an X post.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
