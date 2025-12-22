Manhunt underway for 3 'dangerous' inmates who broke out of Georgia jail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities announced Monday that three inmates, possibly armed and considered dangerous, have escaped from a jail in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Officials said the fugitives escaped early Monday morning from the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur, a northeastern suburb of Atlanta. The inmates were reportedly facing felony charges, including murder, arson and armed robbery.

"Authorities say these fugitives may be armed and are considered dangerous," the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media. "The public is urged to exercise extreme caution and should not approach them."

The inmates were first discovered missing during a routine security check, officials said. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, along with uniformed patrol units, is actively working to locate and apprehend the individuals.

"We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible," Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement.

The fugitives have been identified as 24-year-old Stevenson Charles, 31-year-old Yusuf Minor and 25-year-old Naod Yohannes.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Charles is considered "extremely dangerous" and was serving a life sentence at the time of his escape, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Local authorities said Charles had been charged with murder and armed robbery. He has also been accused of child rape, specifically sodomy on a person less than 10 years old, kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated assault, weapons violations and probation violations, Fox 5 reported, citing U.S. Marshals.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. According to U.S. Marshals, he has close ties to both Atlanta and Miami, the local station said.

The Sheriff’s Office added that Minor was charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Yohannes was reportedly charged with simple assault, arson and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Tip Line at 404-298-8200.

Fox News Digital reached out to U.S. Marshals for more information.