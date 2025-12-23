3 Georgia jail escapees allegedly force Lyft driver to Florida before capture by authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three inmates who escaped a DeKalb County, Georgia, jail on Monday were captured without incident in Miami, Florida, after a multistate manhunt led by the U.S. Marshals Service and regional fugitive task forces.

The inmates – 24-year-old Stevenson Charles, 31-year-old Yusuf Minor and 25-year-old Naod Yohannes – escaped the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur, a northeastern suburb of Atlanta, early Monday morning.

The inmates were facing felony charges, including murder, arson and armed robbery, and were considered dangerous and possibly armed, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned Charles contacted his girlfriend in Florida, and about 2:30 a.m., a Lyft driver picked up all three suspects at the home of Minor’s girlfriend.

The driver then took the suspects to a vacant address in Stone Mountain, Georgia, associated with Minor.

Investigators identified the Lyft driver and began efforts to locate her.

Authorities later determined the fugitives allegedly forced the driver to take them to Florida along a route toward the Miami area, where Charles’ girlfriend was located.

At about 9:30 p.m. Monday, investigators learned the fugitives had rented an Airbnb in Miramar, Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office spotted the Lyft vehicle about 10:45 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop, but Charles and Yohannes fled.

By 11:40 p.m., all three fugitives were apprehended without further incident.

The Lyft driver was located and treated by emergency responders.

A Lyft spokesperson told Fox News Digital the company is working with law enforcement in any way it can.

"We are deeply concerned by this incident and relieved that the driver is safe," the spokesperson said. "Our hearts are with the driver, and we have reached out to offer support."

The investigation into the escape remains ongoing.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Charles was convicted of federal weapons violations and sentenced to 10 years to life in prison. Minor was convicted of murder in 2024 and is serving a life sentence, while Yohannes was being held on arson and criminal damage charges. All three now face additional charges.