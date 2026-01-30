Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Murder suspects among 8 inmates who escaped Louisiana jail, manhunt launched

Louisiana State Police launch manhunt after Friday morning breakout from River Bend Detention Center

A manhunt has been launched after eight inmates — three of whom are facing murder charges — escaped Friday morning from a northeast Louisiana jail.

Louisiana State Police confirmed the group of men, all considered "violent offenders," were reported missing from the Riverbend Detention Center at 1:20 a.m. local time.

Five inmates remain unaccounted for, including: Destin Brogan, 22; Kelin Looney, 21; Krisean Salinas, 21; Kevin Slaughter, 25; and Koplelon Vicknair, 19.

The three inmates who were captured after the escape were identified as Hugo Molino, 27; Trenton Taplin, 29; and Savon Wheeler, 31.

Eight mugshots

Five inmates remain missing after eight escaped from the Riverbend Detention Center in Louisiana Friday morning. (Louisiana State Police)

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said she has been in contact with East Carroll Parish Sheriff Wydette Williams and Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association President Kevin Cobb.

"[I] have offered the full assistance of my office, including the Fugitive Apprehension Unit," Murrill wrote in a statement on X. "I am actively monitoring the situation."

The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the Louisiana State Police Detectives–Monroe Field Office assume the lead role in finding and apprehending the fugitives. 

The sheriff's office, which previously had most of its deputies searching for the inmates, will serve as the lead agency in the investigation.

Louisiana State Police cruiser parked in front of the SuperDome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Louisiana State Police have taken the lead on locating the missing inmates. (Louisiana State Police via Facebook)

"Do not approach under any circumstances," state police wrote in a statement. "If you observe or have information regarding their whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately."

It is unclear how the men escaped, and no additional details have been released by authorities.

Police lights

It is unclear how the group of men escaped from the detention center. (Stephen M. Katz/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Local outlet WAFB 9 News reported Taplin is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, and Brogan and Looney both facing charges for second-degree murder.

Vicknair was reportedly awaiting sentencing on charges related to a 2023 homicide, according to KQKI News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

