Judge suspended from county bench after reportedly telling 'G-rated dad jokes' in court

A Broward County, Florida, circuit court judge will be suspended effective next week after an advisory panel to the state Supreme Court determined he was unfit to serve after telling "exceptionally bad jokes," was biased and had poor attendance.

Court filings show the Investigative Panel of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission (FJQC) is suspending Broward Circuit Court Judge Gary Farmer, a former Florida state senator and Democrat, from office without pay, pending a disposition hearing.

The suspension becomes effective 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The decision comes about a month after the FJQC recommended Farmer’s suspension.

The commission's panel called for an investigation in October 2024 into comments made by Farmer. After a probable cause hearing in December 2024, the panel determined there was probable cause to continue with the investigation.

The investigation discovered several instances in which Farmer made what some would consider inappropriate remarks.

"Through his extensive misconduct, occurring over a lengthy period of time, Judge Farmer has damaged the public’s perception of the judiciary and the judicial branch in such a way that he has demonstrated a present unfitness to serve," investigators said.

According to the allegations, Farmer was presiding over a felony case Aug. 15, 2024, and was informed the defendant was expecting the birth of three children.

Court documents say Farmer laughingly mocked the man who was expecting three children with different women.

"OK, you've been busy. You were just shooting all over the place!" Farmer told the man. "That’s good. Do you know their names? First and last? Romantic, are you? Don’t tell Susie about Jane. Don’t tell Jane about Mary. God bless you, man. One’s enough."

Farmer later allegedly told the defendant he was going to put him on pretrial release.

"I’m going to order that you wear a condom at all times," Farmer told the defendant. "For your own good, OK? Probation is going to check. No, I’m kidding. I’m kidding."

Later during the proceeding, Farmer recommended the defendant get a particular female attorney, though he warned him not to get her pregnant.

While presiding over the case of State v. Georgia Smith, Farmer is accused of singing a song about "Sweet Georgia," and telling the defendant, "You’re supposed to say ‘peachy.’ How you doin’ Georgia? Peachy!"

He also told Smith to sing "She gets her peaches down in Georgia" and "You get your weed in California." Farmer then apologized to one of the attorneys, telling him making him laugh was a challenge.

Farmer was presiding over another felony case when he allegedly referenced and quoted "extensively" from an "In Living Color" comedy sketch making fun of gay people.

The panel also brought up another instance from Aug. 15, 2024, when Farmer said, "Spring is here. I got so excited I wet my plants" and "What did the shirt say to the pair of pants? Wassup britches!"

"Apparently, these are some of what you referred to as your ‘exceptionally, exceptionally bad jokes,’" the court filing said.

Along with telling "exceptionally bad" jokes, Farmer was accused of devoting his full time and attendance to his judicial duties after exceeding the 30 days of judicial leave he is allowed to take.

He was also accused of failing to respect and comply with the law by denying due process to litigants and lawyers and demonstrating a bias or predetermination for certain cases.

Farmer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

Still, Farmer’s attorney filed a response with the court after a suspension was recommended, saying Farmer "generally admits to having made the jokes or remarks."

"These jokes were said to lighten tension, reduce stress for criminal defendants, and show a sense of humanity," the attorney wrote. "They generally are G-rated dad jokes that are corny but not offensive and were not degrading to the solemnity of the proceedings."

The attorney added that some of the jokes were "racy." After reflecting on the matter, Farmer found they were "inappropriate."

Farmer apologized for the "racy" jokes during a probable cause hearing, the attorney added, noting he was again apologizing for the jokes.

As for the "In Living Color" jokes, Farmer claimed he forgot his microphone was still on, though he recognized the remarks were inappropriate and apologized.

The Florida Supreme Court’s commission suspended Farmer without pay.