This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Photo shows Milwaukee judge's courtroom door with notice to anyone who 'feels unsafe'

Judge Hannah Dugan allegedly helped illegal immigrant evade ICE agents at courthouse

By Stephen Sorace , Garrett Tenney Fox News
Published
Jonthan Turley rips federal judge for allegedly aiding illegal migrant's ICE evasion: This is concerning Video

Jonthan Turley rips federal judge for allegedly aiding illegal migrant's ICE evasion: This is concerning

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley joins 'America Reports' to discuss a Wisconsin federal judge being arrested by the FBI for allegedly aiding an illegal immigrant evade ICE.

A Milwaukee judge arrested Friday for allegedly hiding a previously deported illegal immigrant in her jury room had a notice posted to her courtroom door for people who feel "unsafe" coming to the courthouse, Fox News learned Monday.

The notice posted to Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan's courtroom door was dated April 14, four days before she allegedly helped Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal immigrant, and his attorney leave the courthouse to evade ICE agents, Fox News observed.

The notice states: "ATTENTION - IF ANY ATTORNEY, WITNESS COORDINATOR, OR OTHER COURT OFFICIAL KNOWS OR BELIEVES THAT A PERSON FEELS UNSAFE COMING TO THE COURTHOUSE TO COURTROOM 615, PLEASE NOTIFY THE BRANCH 31 CLERK TO REQUEST COURT APPEARANCE VIA ZOOM."

Dugan was arrested and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding after evidence came to light that she had shielded Flores-Ruiz from ICE agents, according to a criminal complaint. She was also charged with concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest.

WISCONSIN JUDGE THREATENS COURTROOM BOYCOTT OVER HANNAH DUGAN ARREST

the notice posted on Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan's courtroom door

The notice posted to Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan courtroom door was dated April 14, four days before she allegedly helped an illegal immigrant evade ICE agents. (Fox News)

Federal agents from ICE, FBI, CBP and DEA attempted to arrest Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented Mexican national, following his scheduled criminal court appearance before Dugan on April 18 to face three misdemeanor battery charges for allegedly beating two people.

  • view outside Dugan's courtroom, with notice posted on door
    Image 1 of 2

    The notice said it was for anyone who "feels unsafe" coming to the courthouse. (Fox News)

  • jury exit door and court hallway
    Image 2 of 2

    A photo of the jury exit door that authorities believe Eduardo Flores-Ruiz used to leave the courtroom with help from Dugan. (Fox News)

WISCONSIN JUDGE'S ARREST BLASTED BY DEMOCRATS WHO PREVIOUSLY CLAIMED ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’ IN TRUMP CASES

Dugan demanded that the officers proceed to the chief judge’s office and – after his hearing ended – escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out a restricted jury door, bypassing the public area where agents were waiting, in order to help him avoid arrest, per the complaint. 

Judge Hannah Dugan leaning on counter

This 2017 photo shows Judge Hannah Dugan in Milwaukee. (Milwaukee Independent via AP)

Dugan was taken into custody by the FBI on Friday morning on the courthouse grounds, according to U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Brady McCarron. She appeared briefly in federal court in Milwaukee later Friday before being released from custody. 

Dugan is not overseeing any cases and a reserve judge is taking over her cases while her own case plays out.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

