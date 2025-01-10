Judge Judy's son wants to see lawsuits in wake of deadly LA wildfires: Public officials 'personally liable'

EXCLUSIVE - As the California wildfires continue to blaze, a couple of popular TV judges say they're ready to see some consequences.

The California wildfires have burned countless homes and taken over 20 lives as of this week. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have taken the brunt of the blame in the wake of the devastation. Some allege the leaders failed to secure enough resources for the blaze, while others have condemned Bass for going on international travel in the midst of the inferno and cutting the city's fire department budget by millions.

Adam Levy and Tanya Acker, judges on Prime Video's "Tribunal Justice," told Fox News Digital they want to see some accountability. Judge Patricia DiMango serves as the third judge on the "Tribunal Justice" panel.

"I know a number of people whose homes have burned to the ground," said Acker. "And I know the communities that have burned or are burning… It's just a really hard time."

Acker explained she felt "blessed and lucky" because she only had to evacuate briefly and was able to return to her house.

Levy, the son of Judge Judy , who serves as a creator on "Tribunal Justice," said he hopes to see some lawsuits in the wake of the inferno.

"I hope so," he told Fox News Digital. "I do. But, you know, the problem is that when there are lawsuits filed, as the lawsuit that was recently filed down in New Orleans and the Bourbon Street massacre, if there is a judgment, if you can overcome issues of sovereign immunity and if you can overcome issues of third-party liability for the criminal conduct, right, of third parties and the issues of foreseeability which always come into play, taxpayers pick up the tab. I think that system has to change."

One lawsuit has popped up against Southern California Edison in response to the Eaton fire. Trial law firms McNicholas & McNicholas, Becker Law Group and Singleton Schreiber filed the lawsuit on behalf of the victims impacted by the fire, alleging that Southern California Edison failed to comply with essential electrical and fire safety standards, including failing to maintain power lines and overgrown vegetation, Fox 11 reported. The lawsuit referred to it as "gross negligence."

Levy pointed fingers at public officials who he said "know that they are immune from any liability" and are "going to do whatever they have to do to remain in office."

"Despite the fact that the decisions that they're making are putting the majority of their constituents at risk," Levy said. "You have to. That's my feeling. And that's coming from me. And I was a former DA. I set policy. I set my budget, and I did it always with the safety of my constituents in mind… And unfortunately, there are people, there are politicians who don't hesitate to do the wrong thing so long as it makes it more likely that they are re-elected. And we've got to change that. We have to make sure that public officials have skin in the game. And the only way we do that is by changing the tort laws."

Acker said she hopes people won't start dragging LA into a really divisive national conversation, but agreed that people are entitled to ask questions of California leadership.

"There's a difference between sort of trying to dig in and get at the root cause of something and just sort of trying to score political points," Acker said. "I think the latter is not helpful, but that doesn't mean that... We have to figure out how and why this happened. And people need to be held accountable for decisions that they made or didn't make. And, you know, we've got to make sure that we do a better job of protecting this community going forward. So, you know, tough questions should be asked. I mean, and the time for doing that, I think, is going to continue for the foreseeable future because there's a lot to figure out here."

"I think that we need to have a really rigorous investigation as to what happened so we can prevent this from happening again," she later added. "And we really need to dig in and help these communities rebuild."

As for the reports that looters have started to take advantage of the communities in flames, Acker held nothing back.

"I cannot think of anything more despicable than trying to prey on homes and properties that have been devastated, victimizing people who are already going through one of the worst moments of their lives," Acker told Fox Digital. "I cannot think of anything more despicable... I'm pleased that our district attorney has indicated that his office will be taking a tough position, a tough stance on those who are preying on people. And I mean, I just I can't think of anything more abhorrent."

The Santa Monica Police Department has arrested 39 people in evacuation zones since the start of the Palisades Fire, SMPD told Fox News. Suspects were caught with daggers, window-breaking tools, masks, gloves and narcotics and other "burglary tools," according to police.

"This community is really going through one of the worst moments in its history. And to exacerbate that pain by victimizing people," Acker continued. "And I just - I can't, I have no words for it. And I hope that those who engage in those kinds of activities are caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

