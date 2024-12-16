Garth Brooks' judge pauses his attempt to have sexual assault lawsuit dismissed: docs

A judge denied Garth Brooks' request to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a former makeup artist, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald denied Brooks' motion to dismiss the complaint filed in the central district of California due to an "original action" still pending in another state. A court date originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16 was vacated due to the judge's ruling on Dec. 11.

Brooks, 62, initially filed a lawsuit in Mississippi in September, allegedly attempting to block an impending suit by "Jane Roe," according to a complaint obtained by Fox News Digital. In the document, filed under "John Doe," Brooks denied the woman's claims he allegedly raped her in 2019.

GARTH BROOKS LAUNCHES 'HIGH-RISK' STRATEGY AGAINST ACCUSER IN SEX ASSAULT CLAIM: EXPERT

The judge ruled the California case will be "stayed" pending further information on the Mississippi case, due in 10 days from the order. The "Friends in Low Places" singer requested the California case to be moved to Mississippi, where the makeup artist lives.

"The Court determines the most appropriate course of action is to allow the Mississippi court to adjudicate Plaintiff’s equitable arguments in the first instance," documents stated.

Representatives for Brooks did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face." — Garth Brooks

In the complaint filed by his former makeup artist, she accused Brooks of assault and battery. She accused Brooks of openly talking about sex in front of her, exposing his genitals, sharing sexual fantasies with her, texting her explicit messages and physically groping her breasts.

DIDDY, GARTH BROOKS LAWSUITS RATTLE MUSIC INDUSTRY AFTER ESCAPING #METOO MOVEMENT

She claimed Brooks raped her during a trip to Los Angeles in 2019 while on a work trip for a Grammys tribute to R&B singer Sam Moore, according to the lawsuit.

Instead of having separate rooms, "Jane Roe" claimed only one room was booked for the two of them to share.

"After they arrived, suddenly Brooks appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked," the complaint read. "He stood there and flexed his muscles. Ms. Roe immediately had a sick feeling in her stomach, knowing she was trapped in the room alone with Brooks, with no one to help and far away from Nashville."

The makeup artist claimed the frequency of these sexually charged actions increased following the alleged rape in 2019.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Brooks increased the frequency of his sexually charged conversations with Ms. Roe, and this included his repeated remarks about having a threesome with his wife (Trisha Yearwood) in which he implied that Ms. Roe would be the third person, which Brooks’ wife overheard on at least one occasion, Ms. Roe believes," according to the complaint.

The "Thunder Rolls" singer has denied the allegations, and amended his complaint against "Jane Roe" in an October filing obtained by Fox News Digital where he accused the woman — who he then named in the filing — of attempted extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," Brooks said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time. "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face."

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides."

He added, "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.