Jury to begin deliberations in Trump trial and more top headlines

JUDGMENT DAY – Judge to outline framework for jury to resolve potential clashes when deciding Trump's guilt or innocence. Continue reading …

‘TOTALLY AGREE’ – Charlamagne tha God says he agrees with Robert De Niro. Continue reading …

IN GOD WE TRUST – Louisiana to become 1st state to require Ten Commandments be displayed in schools. Continue reading …

ALL BETS ARE OFF – Jay Leno says censorship can’t change comedy. Continue reading …

DEFENSIVE GUARD – Kylie Kelce has argument with woman during apparent Jersey Shore date night. Continue reading …

POLITICS

RED CARD – Former Trump official wins Texas GOP primary runoff. Continue reading …

'VISCERAL REACTION' – RFK Jr. slams Democrats for toppling Confederate statues: ‘Destroying history.’ Continue reading …

HIDE AND SEEK – Biden administration's 'game' admission as border crisis only gets worse. Continue reading …

HISTORIC UNDERDOG – Business owner wins tight Texas primary, aims to make history by flipping deep-blue House seat. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'A REAL MAN' – Jerry Seinfeld says he misses 'dominant masculinity' in American culture. Continue reading …

THE RIGHT WAY – Dennis Quaid says 'weaponization of the justice system' pushed him to vote for 'a--hole' Trump. Continue reading …

‘HARD TO SHRUG IT OFF’ – Soros-linked group blasts Harrison Butker's graduation speech, fears power-seekers ‘think just like him.’ Continue reading …

ANALYZE THAT – De Niro's chaotic Biden campaign conference garners mockery on social media: ‘Disaster for Democrats.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT – Trump's defense dismantles prosecution's imaginary crimes. But did jury listen? Continue reading …

SCOTT BROWN – Five crazy ways President Joe Biden is ruining America's summer fun. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – NY v. Trump was political from the outset. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Robert De Niro went off-script and admitted the truth. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The system of justice has been turned into a tool for political retribution. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

VERY NOBLE – 'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor’s former fiancée not shocked he shielded co-worker during fatal shooting. Continue reading …

NEW TIDE – NJ police eye absent parents after young mobs upend family-friendly vacation hot spots. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of Hollywood's hottest soundtracks, high cost of freedom and more. Continue reading …

HEALTH SCARE – Controversial medical procedure may soon be legal in another blue state. Continue reading …

WATCH

VIVEK RAMASWAMY – This is a shameful stain on our history. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Like Biden, De Niro's best years are behind him. Sadly, he suffers from one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome we've ever seen. Contrary to what you heard from De Niro, the greatest threat to our American republic, this great republic of ours, this constitutional republic…[are] the far-left prosecutors, the bureaucrats who have turned your system of justice into a tool for political retribution."

