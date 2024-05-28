Charlamagne tha God says he agrees with Robert De Niro: I also suffer from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Multimedia mogul Charlamagne tha God said he is in lockstep with liberal Hollywood icon Robert De Niro and acknowledged that he, too, suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

De Niro made a surprise appearance outside the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday on behalf of the Biden campaign to bash former President Trump, who he referred to as a "tyrant," as closing arguments in the New York criminal trial were underway.

"Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country. And eventually he could destroy the world," the Oscar-winning actor declared to reporters.

Appearing on "Gutfeld!" Tuesday night, Charlamagne was in total agreement.

"Let the record show I totally agree with Robert De Niro," Charlamagne said. "I am one of those people that suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"I think he is a threat to democracy. I think that he led an attempted coup of his country," he told Fox News' Greg Gutfeld.

Charlamagne, the co-host of the popular radio show "The Breakfast Club" and author of the new book "Get Honest Or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks," sounded the alarm on Trump's Truth Social post from 2022 in which he suggested his claims of election fraud in the 2020 election "allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."

He also put a spotlight on Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's proposal for a conservative president to completely overhaul the federal government after the upcoming election.

"I'm one of those guys that's like, I don't know if he will necessarily leave. I hope he does," Charlamagne added.

The Biden campaign raised eyebrows Tuesday morning when it announced it was holding a press conference right outside the ongoing Trump trial featuring "special guests."

Those special guests were De Niro as well as DC Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone and former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who were both present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Critics slammed the political stunt, saying it flies in the face of President Biden's past claims that the criminal trials against Trump were not politically motivated.