©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Charlamagne tha God says he agrees with Robert De Niro: I also suffer from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

'I think he is a threat to democracy,' Charlamagne said on 'Gutfeld!'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
'Gutfeld!' panelists discuss Robert De Niro saying former President Trump would 'destroy' the country if elected in November.

Multimedia mogul Charlamagne tha God said he is in lockstep with liberal Hollywood icon Robert De Niro and acknowledged that he, too, suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

De Niro made a surprise appearance outside the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday on behalf of the Biden campaign to bash former President Trump, who he referred to as a "tyrant," as closing arguments in the New York criminal trial were underway. 

"Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country. And eventually he could destroy the world," the Oscar-winning actor declared to reporters

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD BLAMES THE MEDIA FOR DIVISION, SAYS THE VOTERS CAN CHOOSE ‘CROOKS,’ ‘COWARDS' OR ‘THE COUCH’

Robert De Niro at Biden campaign presser

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro spoke on behalf of the Biden campaign and attacked former President Trump outside the Manhattan courthouse.   (Getty Images)

Appearing on "Gutfeld!" Tuesday night, Charlamagne was in total agreement.

"Let the record show I totally agree with Robert De Niro," Charlamagne said. "I am one of those people that suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome." 

"I think he is a threat to democracy. I think that he led an attempted coup of his country," he told Fox News' Greg Gutfeld. 

‘THE VIEW’ DEMANDS CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD ENDORSE PRESIDENT BIDEN: ‘HELP HIM OUT!’

Charlamagne Tha God on Gutfeld!

Charlamagne Tha God said he "totally" agreed with De Niro during his appearance on "Gutfeld!"  (Fox News Channel)

Charlamagne, the co-host of the popular radio show "The Breakfast Club" and author of the new book "Get Honest Or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks," sounded the alarm on Trump's Truth Social post from 2022 in which he suggested his claims of election fraud in the 2020 election "allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution." 

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD STUNNED BY WAVE OF ‘WORKING-CLASS PEOPLE’ UPSET OVER MIGRANT CRISIS

He also put a spotlight on Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's proposal for a conservative president to completely overhaul the federal government after the upcoming election. 

"I'm one of those guys that's like, I don't know if he will necessarily leave. I hope he does," Charlamagne added.

Trump speaks to media

Charlamagne Tha God said he believes former President Trump is a "threat to democracy." (Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Biden campaign raised eyebrows Tuesday morning when it announced it was holding a press conference right outside the ongoing Trump trial featuring "special guests."

Those special guests were De Niro as well as DC Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone and former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who were both present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 

Critics slammed the political stunt, saying it flies in the face of President Biden's past claims that the criminal trials against Trump were not politically motivated. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.