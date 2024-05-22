American Culture Quiz: Test your command of Hollywood's hottest soundtracks, high cost of freedom and more

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital offers eight new questions each week that test your command of our unique national traits, trends, history, people and popular interests.

This week's quiz looks at the joyful 1980s movie soundtracks that moved Americans to dance in theater aisles — it tackles, too, the critical debate over foods that identify as sandwiches. And it includes a Memorial Day reminder that the lighter side of life in the United States was made possible by the sacrifices of our battlefield heroes.

Can you get all eight questions right?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Memorial Day became an official observance in the U.S. soon after more than 600,000 Americans were killed in the deadliest war in U.S. history. Which war was it?</h3><ul><li>Civil War</li><li>World War I</li><li>World War II</li><li>Vietnam War</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these wildlife species is the only one native to North America?</h3><ul><li>Cows</li><li>Pigs</li><li>Moose</li><li>Honeybees</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"Let's Hear If for the Boy" by Deniece Williams was the No. 1 song 40 years ago on the U.S. Billboard charts for both the last week of May and first week of June. The song is from the danceable soundtrack of which 1984 hit movie?</h3><ul><li>"Footloose"</li><li>"Flashdance"</li><li>"Purple Rain"</li><li>"Dirty Dancing"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>An Indiana court recently determined that which of these popular hand-held foods qualifies as a sandwich?</h3><ul><li>Pizza</li><li>Tacos</li><li>Empanadas</li><li>Shawarma</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who was the first U.S. president to fly on an airplane designated Air Force One?</h3><ul><li>Grover Cleveland</li><li>Dwight Eisenhower</li><li>John F. Kennedy</li><li>Franklin D. Roosevelt</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. city was one of 12 that recorded their second hottest summer on record in 2023?</h3><ul><li>Dallas, Texas</li><li>Sitka, Alaska </li><li>Tallahassee, Florida</li><li>Spokane, Washington</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these state names is NOT of Native American origin?</h3><ul><li>Tennessee</li><li>Alabama</li><li>Kansas</li><li>Idaho</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A trippy 1961 war novel, written by an American World War II veteran, tells of a bomber crewman caught in a no-win situation as he tries to avoid flying more missions. Which book is it?</h3><ul><li>"Slaughterhouse-Five" by Kurt Vonnegut</li><li>"The Longest Day" by Cornelius Ryan</li><li>"Catch-22" by Joseph Heller</li><li>"The Naked and the Dead" by Norman Mailer</li></ul></section>

