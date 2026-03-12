US Army offers up to $5,000 reward for information after 4 drones stolen from Fort Campbell in Kentucky

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $5,000 in exchange for a tip that yields the arrest and conviction of those who stole several drones.

The stolen items were last seen at Fort Campbell in Kentucky in November, the department noted in a flyer.

"The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the theft of four Skydio X10D Drone Systems," the department indicated.

The release includes photos labeled "Suspect 1" and "Suspect 2."

The department said the drone systems were last seen on the morning of Nov. 21, 2025, "at the 326th Division Engineer Battalion, Bldg. 6955, A Shau Valley Rd., Fort Campbell, KY."

Between Nov. 21-24, 2025, "unknown persons unlawfully gained access to building 6955 and took them," the department added.

The department noted in a press release that it has received tips.

"The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information regarding the recent theft of the drones, the tips we received have proven helpful," the department said in a press release.

"As this is an open and active investigation, no additional details can be provided at this time," the release added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the department on Thursday.