Michigan

Michigan police responding to 'active shooting incident' at synagogue

Schools placed on lockdown amid reports of 'active shooting' at synagogue

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Michigan State Police are responding to an "active shooting" at a Reform Jewish synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

The shooting, which unfolded at about 12:30 p.m. local time Thursday, took place at Temple Israel, according to state police.

Bloomingfield Township Police confirmed Bloomfield Hills schools are in secure mode.

"This is out of precaution, there are no known threats to Bloomfield Hills schools at this time," the agency wrote in a statement.

Neighboring agency Ann Arbor Police Department said its officers will also increase patrols and respond to local houses of worship and schools throughout the city as a precautionary measure.

"We are asking for community members to stay away from the area to allow for police response," state police wrote in a statement. "Troopers are also increasing patrols at other places of worship in the district."

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
