De Niro's chaotic Biden campaign conference garners mockery on social media: 'Disaster for Democrats'

Social media users on the right mocked the Biden campaign after it held a chaotic press conference on Tuesday outside the Manhattan courthouse holding former President Trump's criminal trial.

The press conference was headlined by liberal actor Robert De Niro, who stars in a new ad campaign for President Biden. The actor claimed that Trump "wants to destroy" the city and the nation and eventually could destroy the entire world.

Conservatives compared the press conference, which was disrupted by hecklers and a car alarm, to an episode of the satirical HBO show, "Veep."

"The Biden campaign's efforts with Robert De Niro at the Trump hearings today had a very Veep feel to them," Republican strategist Matt Whitlock wrote on X, putting a split screen video of credits of the show next to De Niro's angry appearance.

De Niro was heckled by Trump supporters as he was leaving the podium after giving his remarks. He even got into a shouting match with one man in a MAGA hat who called him a "washed up" actor.

Videos of the interaction spread like wildfire on X.

"De Niro being chased out of his own press conference is epic," one Trump supporter wrote on X. Another added, "New Yorkers hate him! This didn’t go the way he thought it would."

The Biden campaign event was mocked as a joke by many commentators on the right.

GOP strategist Greg Price called the strange scene "absolutely hilarious."

"They decided it would be great idea to show that Biden isn't involved in prosecuting his political opponent by having a press conference outside the NYC courtroom where they also got the date wrong on their media advisory," he posted to X.

"They spent the whole thing getting drowned out by Trump supporters yelling 'FJB' and they had to answer questions such as 'is Trump a threat to all these wars Biden has gotten us in?' Overall a 10/10 morning," he joked.

"It was beautiful!" Juanita Broaddrick added on X. "De Niro’s TDS has metastasized to his brain. He has dual citizenship in Italy. He can move there after November."

"Robert De Niro convinced a total of 0 people to vote for Biden today," Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg claimed.

"This morning’s press conference was a disaster for everyone involved. Terrible look for Democrats," another conservative account posted.

The Trump campaign held a separate press conference Tuesday, following the Biden campaign's presser with De Niro.

Trump campaign senior adviser Steven Cheung Make called the Biden camp's press conference "election interference of the highest order."

"Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are in complete freakout mode," he added.

De Niro was joined by the Biden campaign's communications director, Michael Tyler, who called Trump a "chaos agent," as well D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone and former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who were both present at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

They have been deeply critical of Trump's conduct around the riot and said he's unfit to return to office.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.