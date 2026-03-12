Old Dominion University shooter identified as Mohamed Jalloh, former National Guard member, ISIS supporter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspected gunman who opened fire at Old Dominion University (ODU) has been identified as a former Army National Guard soldier convicted of supporting ISIS.

Multiple federal sources confirmed to Fox News that the suspected shooter at ODU is Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36.

Jalloh is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone, Fox News has learned.

In 2017, Jalloh, a former member of the Virginia National Guard, was sentenced to 11 years in prison plus five years supervised release for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, according to the Department of Justice.