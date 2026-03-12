Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Old Dominion University shooter identified as Mohamed Jalloh, former National Guard member, ISIS supporter

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2017 for attempting to provide material support to ISIS

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
The suspected gunman who opened fire at Old Dominion University (ODU) has been identified as a former Army National Guard soldier convicted of supporting ISIS.

Multiple federal sources confirmed to Fox News that the suspected shooter at ODU is Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36.

Jalloh is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone, Fox News has learned.

A campus view of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, showing academic buildings and landscaped grounds.

A campus view of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, July 18, 2015. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In 2017, Jalloh, a former member of the Virginia National Guard, was sentenced to 11 years in prison plus five years supervised release for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, according to the Department of Justice.

Old Dominion University shooting response in Virginia

Norfolk Police Department posted a photo of the response to a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia where two were injured. (Norfolk Police Department)

