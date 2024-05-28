Kylie Kelce has altercation with woman during apparent Jersey Shore date night: 'You're embarrassing yourself'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A date night down the Jersey Shore didn't go as planned for Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Video circulating on social media showed an altercation between Kylie and a woman in a parking lot Memorial Day Weekend.

The "Word to the Wise" podcast, which is a Philadelphia-based program, posted a video to its Instagram account, briefly showing Kylie and the woman face-to-face.

According to multiple witnesses of the altercation, the woman allegedly went up to the Kelces' vehicle, either in traffic or in the parking lot at Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay restaurant in Margate City, New Jersey, asking for a photo.

However, the witnesses say Kylie was polite with her response, declining the woman’s request because she was on a date with her recently retired husband.

Things started to escalate, though, which is apparently when the video begins.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"I don’t give a f--- who you are. You will never be allowed in this town. You’ll never be allowed in this town again," the woman is heard screaming at Kylie. Jason can be seen in the background letting his wife handle the situation.

Then Kylie responds by claiming the woman smelled of alcohol.

"I smell the alcohol on your breath," Kylie says. "You’re embarrassing yourself."

It has not been determined whether the woman had been drinking before the altercation.

The video cuts off once Kylie finishes her response. But, according to the witnesses, the Kelces walked into the restaurant and enjoyed their evening together.

The Kelces are regulars in Margate City and Sea Isle City during the summer, and many said they were accommodating to photo requests on the beach during the weekend.

One X user added, "My husband ran into Jason yesterday morning. He was walking his dog. My husband nodded to him and let him walk past."

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame center announced his days with the Philadelphia Eagles are over after 13 successful years.

