Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Police and Law Enforcement

California rideshare driver accused of assaulting drunk woman, and police fear there are more victims

Felipe Rico-Ceballos faces multiple charges as Costa Mesa police seek additional victims across Southern California

By Eric Mack Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 43-year-old rideshare driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping, prompting authorities to search for possible additional victims.

Felipe Rico-Ceballos of Ontario, Calif., was taken into custody March 5 in connection with an alleged Feb. 27 assault, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Investigators say Rico-Ceballos offered to assist an intoxicated woman in getting home. Instead, he allegedly drove her to another location where the assault occurred before dropping her off elsewhere.

"We are seeking to identify potential additional victims of a man arrested for sexually assaulting a rideshare passenger," the Costa Mesa P.D. Facebook statement Wednesday read. "During the course of the investigation, it was determined Rico-Ceballos does work for a rideshare company. Due to the nature of his employment, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential additional victims of Rico-Ceballos."

UBER IN HOT SEAT AS PROBE FINDS VIOLENT OFFENDERS WERE CLEARED TO DRIVE PASSENGERS: REPORT

Costa Mesa, California

A ride share driver in Costa Mesa, California, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he picked up on Feb. 27, 2026. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges against Rico-Ceballos.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF STREET FIGHT THAT ENDED IN FATAL SHOOTING, SEEK HELP IN HUNT FOR SUSPECT

Felipe Rico-Ceballos

Felipe Rico-Ceballos, 43, is accused of picking up a woman for a ride share and sexually assaulting her in Costa Mesa, California.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and urged people to contact them if they have information or if they think they might be a victim of the suspect. 

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.
Close modal

Continue