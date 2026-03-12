California rideshare driver accused of assaulting drunk woman, and police fear there are more victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 43-year-old rideshare driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping, prompting authorities to search for possible additional victims.

Felipe Rico-Ceballos of Ontario, Calif., was taken into custody March 5 in connection with an alleged Feb. 27 assault, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Investigators say Rico-Ceballos offered to assist an intoxicated woman in getting home. Instead, he allegedly drove her to another location where the assault occurred before dropping her off elsewhere.

"We are seeking to identify potential additional victims of a man arrested for sexually assaulting a rideshare passenger," the Costa Mesa P.D. Facebook statement Wednesday read. "During the course of the investigation, it was determined Rico-Ceballos does work for a rideshare company. Due to the nature of his employment, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential additional victims of Rico-Ceballos."

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges against Rico-Ceballos.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and urged people to contact them if they have information or if they think they might be a victim of the suspect.