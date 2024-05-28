Dennis Quaid says 'weaponization of the justice system' pushed him to vote for 'a--hole' Trump

Dennis Quaid argued during a recent television interview that, rather than politics, it was the "weaponization of the justice system" and his policy record that ultimately convinced him to vote for former president Trump.

"People might call him an a--hole, but he’s my a--hole," the Hollywood actor declared.

Quaid has been in Hollywood hits like "Traffic" (2000), "Dragonheart" (1996), and portrays President Ronald Reagan in the 2024 biopic, "Reagan," which will premiere in August.

"I think I’m gonna vote for him in the next election," the actor told host Piers Morgan of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Tuesday. "It just makes sense. I was ready not to vote for Trump, until what I saw is, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution."

ROBERT DE NIRO'S ‘OVER-THE-TOP’ TIRADE WAS A ‘STUPID MISTAKE’ BY THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN: KARL ROVE

"Trump is the most investigated person, probably in the history of the world, and they haven’t been able to really get him on anything," he added.

When asked by Morgan whether one has to like Trump to vote for him, Quaid replied that he cringed at some of Trump’s past rhetoric, "But as president… the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did."

"What he did with Korea, with Rocket Baby, the way he defeated ISIS in three weeks. You know, people don't even remember it happened so fast. How he stood up for us overseas. The way he responded to China. He stands up to people and that's what makes him a leader. Rather than, what I kind of compare it to, what was going on in Jimmy Carter's administration, where we're trying to be everybody's friend and pal," he said.

"And there's some evil people and bad actors in this world and so, you know, people might call [Trump] an a--hole but he's my a--hole," Quaid said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I’ll tell you one true thing about him is that I really feel that he is working for the American people. That's what he's all about, and I do believe that to be true and sincere," Quaid said.

As for his opinion on Biden, Quaid said, "I don’t feel he’s at the helm, I don’t feel he’s there… I feel that he says things to get votes, not that he truly believes them. And now I’m really gonna get some blowback, but that’s the way I feel."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He went on to express his hope that Americans can come together across the political divide after the election, "It doesn’t have to be the end of the world, whoever is elected."