FBI held active shooter training at Michigan synagogue weeks before attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI conducted an active shooter preparedness training in January at the same Michigan synagogue targeted by an armed attacker who police say rammed a vehicle inside Thursday and died in a fiery shootout with armed security.

One security guard was knocked out and dragged to safety by his colleagues, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

There were no immediate reports of additional injuries, Bouchard said.

FBI RESPONDING TO REPORTS OF 'ACTIVE SHOOTING SITUATION' AT MICHIGAN SYNAGOGUE

"FBI Detroit led an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training for the clergy and staff of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield," an X post from the FBI's Detroit field office from Jan. 30 reads. "The FBI course combines lessons learned from years of research and employs scenario-based exercises to help participants practice the decision-making process of the Run, Hide, Fight principles and take necessary actions for survival."

SEND US A TIP HERE

The same FBI division has worked with other houses of worship, schools, hospitals and other sensitive sites around the state.

An attacker drove a truck through a door at the synagogue at around 12:30 p.m. local time Thursday, and engaged what Bouchard called a well-prepared, armed security team.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

The truck burst into flames in a hallway, badly burning the attacker's body and prompting authorities to bring in the bomb squad and sweep for improvised explosive devices.

"Something ignited within the vehicle," Bouchard told reporters at the scene.

David Katz, a former DEA special agent and the CEO of Global Security Group, has long been a proponent of active shooter response trainings.

"There are several ways to enhance the security of houses of worship and particularly prepare to respond to an armed adversary," he told Fox News Digital. "Engaging a professional and well-trained armed security officer or officers is one way. Establishing a trained and armed group of volunteers drawn from the congregation is another way. And, of course, the third is a combination of both."

Then those teams need to train regularly, he added.

"Your adversary is going to be moving and moving quickly," he said. "You need to engage that threat quickly and accurately under the worst and most stressful circumstances."

The security team at Temple Israel performed "absolutely perfect," he added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jason Pack, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, noted that houses of worship around the country have begun implementing similar protective measures.

"Today that investment was tested at the highest level, and it worked," he said. "What also likely saved lives today was preparation that happened long before this suspect ever got behind the wheel. The FBI has worked extensively with houses of worship across the country on active shooter response training, and those drills teach staff and security exactly what to do in the first seconds of an attack."