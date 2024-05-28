JESSE WATTERS: Robert De Niro went off-script and admitted the truth

Fox News host Jesse Watters unpacks actor Robert De Niro's remarks outside a New York City courtroom where closing arguments were delivered Tuesday in the trial of former President Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: There's an old cliche in criminal psychology: "The criminal always returns to the scene of the crime." And after telling us repeatedly they had nothing to do with prosecuting their rival, the Biden campaign this morning returned to an active crime scene – the sub-zero Manhattan courthouse, where Democrats have been pinning Trump down with a political ankle monitor.

The criminal brought with him his co-conspirators-- old men in black. Punchy Bobby De Niro, wearing a mask, still trying to slow the spread of populism and the two Capitol police officers who played starring roles in the January 6th hearing, had book deals, CNN gigs and even ran for Congress. Usually, when criminals return to a crime scene, they do it for the sick thrill. But the Biden campaign just came to confess.

ROBERT DE NIRO CLAIMS TRUMP ‘COULD DESTROY THE WORLD’ OUTSIDE MANHATTAN COURT

That's the Biden campaign spokesman admitting the trial is about the Democrats stopping Trump. After a year of insisting that Biden had nothing to do with prosecuting Trump, the Biden campaign holds a press conference at the steps of the courthouse where Trump is being prosecuted. Why? Because they say they had to go where the press was to get their word out. What are they talking about? The press stands outside the Oval Office every day. They follow Biden on Air Force One wherever he goes. He had to go looking for them in lower Manhattan, where it just so happens Trump's on trial?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You can't campaign outside of a courthouse that your party's prosecuting your opponent in. The most powerful man in the world sent an actor who plays a mob boss to intimidate the jury before deliberations.

Biden made an actor read a script in lower Manhattan saying his opponent is worse than 9/11. And then the actor slipped and went off-script and admitted he's trying to scare you. In politics, you can't admit you're trying to scare voters. It's not the movies.